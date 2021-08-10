Daily Paper And Everyday People Team Up To Unite Cities Across The World

Courtesy of Brand

Luxury fashion brand Daily Paper is teaming up with community collective Everyday People for a mission-led partnership to unite global communities and champion diverse voices. As a result of the collaboration, they have designed a capsule collection to highlight both entities as platforms that are rooted in community and inclusivity.

Daily Paper was established in 2012 by Hussein Suleiman, Abderrahman Trabsini and Jefferson Osei. The three friends, all of African descent, grew up together in Amsterdam. Together they infuse their African heritage, along with the Dutch culture they experienced in Amsterdam into their brand. The influences are visible through their designs and graphics, even down to the custom mannequins inside Daily Paper’s brick and mortar locations—the brand currently has two stores in Amsterdam and one in New York.

As Daily Paper continues to rapidly grow as a global fashion brand, the collaboration with Everyday People just makes sense. Everyday People was established in 2013 and has grown to be one of the most beloved day parties in New York, Los Angeles and beyond. The collective also travels through Europe and Africa to share the experience globally. Wherever you catch an EP party, you are bound to experience undeniably great vibes, stylish guests and a community embracing every skin tone and culture that joins them. Aside from their amazing parties, EP uses their platform to host safe spaces for discourse and dialogue including wellness, travel and philanthropic programs.

Loading the player...

To celebrate their joint project, Daily Paper and Everyday People will host an official launch for their collection at Daily Paper’s NYC Flagship store on Wednesday, August 11. Guests will be able to preview and purchase the collection, which consists of merchandise that highlights cities across the world where DP and EP have made a connection. Following the capsule launch, EP and DP will co-host an event on Sunday, August 15 at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY.

The Daily Paper x Everyday People Capsule will be available at dailypaperclothing.com and all flagship stores on Thursday, August 12. All pieces are priced under $100.