Shade Lovers, take note: If you want to block the haters’ stares in style, you’ll want to get your hands on these Lorvae shades, which were recently launched for your viewing pleasure.

De’arra Taylor posted a video on April 10th announcing the arrival of her new sunglasses. See the video below:

“Good Morning OG’s, it’s a new day, and it’s the morning time,” Taylor greets her viewers dressed in a white terrycloth robe. “I am announcing the launch of my brand, Lorvae, and I am super excited!”

She continues to inform her 938K followers that this has been in the works for a while, but she couldn’t announce it until the proper time. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my career,” shares Taylor, 26.

Further into the video, the Tennessee native gives a sneak peek of what’s to come from the exciting line and we must admit, the sunnies are nothing short of stunning.

We’re think that we need all of these!

Before you rush to the site expecting to obtain your shade right away, keep in mind that the official release date is April 17th. So prepare your purse because these shades are sure to be a hit!

To be one of the first to know when the collection has officially dropped, visit www. Lorvae.com