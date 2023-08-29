PUMA And lemlem Reveal A New Kind Of Performance Collection

A first-of-its-kind collaboration is here from sportswear brand PUMA and ready-to-wear brand lemlem, founded by supermodel Liya Kebebe. This collaborative collection fuses the two brand’s aesthetics of innovative sportswear and ethos with bold colors and patterns to form powerful performance looks. Standouts from the collection include pieces from footwear to apparel including the “XX NITRO” sneaker, a” low impact bra, multiple pairs of patterned leggings and a training anorak. The range is also rounded out by tops, hoodies, joggers, skirts and bags. The collection showcases eye-catching abstract and geometric prints to embody the versatility of movement to be ultra-comfy and still stylish while you workout or run errands.

“This collection was inspired by the clothes we wear during workouts and the clothes we wear between workouts,” said Kebede. “It is [a] testament to the colliding worlds of sports and fashion, and how we want to inspire women across the globe. I’m so excited for what’s to come in our journey together, this is just the beginning.”

Both brands collaborated on their similar beliefs about their responsibilities towards sustainability and a better, hopefully healthier future for our planet. This partnership emphasizes the positives around sustainability: 20% of the materials were recycled in the activewear apparel.

“We are thrilled to finally bring a PUMA x lemlem collaboration to the market,” said Erin Longin, general manager of Run/Train at PUMA. “By combining lemlem’s unique designs, vibrant patterns and PUMA’s expertise in technology and sport, we have created a collection that will enhance the lives of women and inspire them on their health and wellness journey.”

The collection is now available online on puma.com and lemlem.com, as well as at selected retailers worldwide.