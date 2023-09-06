POSTER GIRL

The fashion world is abuzz with anticipation as Poster Girl, helmed by the creative duo Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville unveils its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This highly-anticipated release promises to be a bold celebration of feminine rebellion and nostalgic satire, drawing inspiration from the iconic scandals of early-aughts icons such as Naomi Campbell, Winona Ryder, Lindsey Lohan, and Britney Spears.

The promotional campaign for the Spring/Summer 2024 collection boasts an ensemble of notable figures, headlined by the City Girls’ very own JT, who was appointed as one of Poster Girl’s brand ambassadors earlier this year. Joining her in the spotlight is influencer Cindy Kimberly. Captured against the iconic backdrop of New York City’s Supreme Court by the acclaimed photographer Moni Haworth, and guided by the creative direction of Capper and Somerville themselves, the campaign is heavyweight.

The collection itself is a fusion of provocative design and craftsmanship. It builds upon the cult brand’s core design principles, incorporating hybrid forms and functions, shapewear reimagined as daywear, and micro-proportions adorned with colorways like “Harlot” and “Virgin.” However, Spring/Summer 2024 goes deeper, exploring the intriguing facets of contemporary femininity—namely, “sexual prowess and criminal-level confidence.”

JT commands attention in an all-white leather ensemble, perfectly encapsulating an image befitting charges of being “criminally hot.” She later dons a pink and blue jumpsuit with eagle wing details, a refreshing twist on shapewear. The collection continues to awe with reimagined tailoring, with lapel necklines paired with lace bra-tops and trouser-like waistbands seamlessly transitioning into miniskirts, all executed in the brand’s signature chainmail.

Nostalgic pinstripes return, manifesting in custom latex prints and a new rhinestone chainmail technique. The interplay of textures is juxtaposed against their more fluid counterparts, with an iridescent latex mini-dress that elevates Kimberly’s court-inspired look as she confronts charges of indecent exposure. Alana Champion, portraying the mastermind behind a jewelry heist, adds a dash of humor and glamor to the collection while being photographed in the Supreme Court’s rotunda, clad in a laser-cut and branded midi-dress.

Poster Girl’s taste for innovative construction techniques is spread throughout the collection, injecting an aura of luxury into familiar aesthetics. Accessories take on a sturdier, edgier persona, featuring acrylic-based buckles, unmistakably chiseled stripper heels, an ankle monitor that unexpectedly becomes a covetable fashion statement, and the iconic umbrella that catalyzed it all.

Poster Girl’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection is available to pre-order.