Poster Girl

The London-based brand Poster Girl has officially launched an Autumn Winter 2023 collection stateside. To reign in the Brit to American retailers, the designers Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville tapped a City Girl to be among the faces of their newest campaign. The rapper JT embodies everything that Poster Girl is about: “unadulterated sex appeal and unapologetic femininity, the mix of the gritty and raw, with the opulent and luxe.” A “Bad Bitch Renaissance” is upon us, and what better way to commemorate it than with a collection.

The brand was founded in 2017, right after both designers graduated from Central Saint Martins, a university that so many greats in fashion have come out of. Confidence and sensual energy have oozed from the clothing that the duo has designed, and now the states get a taste of that. Poster Girl’s ethos of self-expression, its blind eye to judgment, and inherent feminism and celebration of the female form are what make it so enjoyable to wear. You can feel a clear sense of self when you wear their designs. The duo’s brand is known for its strategic cutouts, form-fitting silhouettes, and textures. Their designs have been seen on another female rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

The collection has shapewear alongside pieces like luxuriously loud fur coats that scream rich auntie slash unbothered sexy house housewife, skin-tight bodycon dress, per usual, and Victorian-like bodices. The collection is an amalgamation of a baddie and a high-fashion girl. The form-fitting clothing and high-quality fabrics speak to the brand’s dedication to empowering women.

Shop the collection at poster-girl.com