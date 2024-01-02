Megan Thee Stallion And Planet Fitness Announce New Partnership With A Merch Collection

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness has announced a special partnership with Megan Thee Stallion. The two are announcing the collaboration with a campaign and an apparel collection. We love to see Megan’s workout vlogs on TikTok so, it’s no surprise that Planet Fitness has tapped her. This partnership merges music and exercise in an ideal way with the rapper taking on the role of “Mother Fitness” encouraging people to hit the gym in 2024.

Many times during the new year, people want to go to the gym but are intimidated by high membership prices and the intense environment of fitness spaces. Through the partnership, you can also watch and do workouts taught by the rapper with the “Move Your Body-Ody-Ody” series via the Planet Fitness app.

In a campaign video Megan’s alter ego “Mother Fitness” helps gym-goers find their inner power. “Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves,” ​​Megan shares in a statement.

A limited edition merch line has launched alongside the campaign. The range includes a black crew neck sweatshirt, a black bucket hat, and a water bottle. There’s also a sheet of stickers featuring a few cheeky phrases.

All proceeds from the apparel collection benefit the rapper’s non-profit organization, The Pete & Thomas Foundation which pays homage to her late parents. The organization works in the field of philanthropy through helping the elderly, mental health advocacy, and women’s empowerment.

The merch is available on shop.planetfitness.com and is only available through January 12. Take a look at the exclusive collection below.

