In Case You Missed It: Megan Thee Stallion Wears Nike For New Year's Eve, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion was a long and memorable one due to New Year’s Eve. A few celebrities turned over a new leaf stylishly and ushered in 2024. First up, Beyoncé channeled her preppy side in a matching tweed skirt and jacket set. This look was a fresh take on a New Year’s Eve outfit. The international superstar seemed to have taken queues from the Clueless film and we’re not mad at it. Her matching set included a plaid neutral colorway with a white corset top underneath which featured a sweetheart neckline.

Megan Thee Stallion also dressed to the nines for the last day of 2023 in a sparkling gown from the House of JMC styled by Eric Archibald. The dress had an interesting cut to it with the sides of the legs being revealed. The middle was covered with a layer of sequins. Separately, for her performance at Times Square in New York, she donned a custom Nike jumpsuit in bright purple.

Singer Coco Jones opted for a dramatic black puffy gown by Annakiki styled by Jyotisha Bridges for her New Year’s Eve. Singers Janelle Monae and Fantasia were seen in the brand towards the end of 2023 too. Coco’s floor-length gown was fitted at the bodice and cascaded down at the waist. The material was an eclectic padded black to add texture and dimension to what would’ve been a plain black dress.

Gucci Vault, the fashion house’s digital-only platform will not be joining us in the new year. Instead, Gucci Vintage will instead take center stage. Gucci Vault was launched in September of 2021 and it focused on vintage-only items being sold. It became so popular in Japan that the brand opened two vintage-only Gucci pop-up stores. Gucci Vintage is meant to emphasize older yet highly coveted pieces.

Lastly, Nike is bringing back the Kobe 8 Protro after the company has reached an agreement with Bryant’s estate in 2022 to bring back the Kobe line. The NBA star’s late daughter Gigi Bryant will be honored alongside her late father with special “Mambacita” colorways with the Kobe 8 Protro as the first with a new motif.

Beyoncé Channels Her Preppy Side For New Year’s Eve

The Renaissance singer must’ve been over wearing silver and chrome all year long and wanted to go into the New Year on a preppier start in her matching tweed skirt and jacket set. The plaid set was accompanied by a white corset top with a sweetheart neckline, a diamond drop necklace, and white pointed toe shoes. Take queues from this look as we’re sure she’s going to start a bit of a trend.

Megan Thee Stallion Dons Nike And House Of JMC For New Year’s Eve

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took on the New Year in all sparkles. Her gown by House of JMC, styled by Eric Archibald, was the perfect fit. The sequined dress featured two cutout panels on the sides of her legs making it into an interesting shape while also flattering Megan’s figure. The champagne-colored gown, fitting for her special evening was designed with a sweetheart neckline and an attached choker detail connected through the straps, giving the top a negative space detail.

For her performance at Times Square, Megan wore a sleek, custom two-piece set in purple. The set was comprised of a cut-out top emblazoned with Nike’s check symbol. The sleeves on her top featured encrusted diamonds. While the pants she donned took on a darker purple hue, they also appeared to be made with a stretchy satin material.

Gotham/Getty Images

Coco Jones Wore Annakiki For New Year’s Eve

Singers seem to gravitate towards Annakiki for big moments like Coco Jones for New Year’s Eve. Jones wore a black padded gown with a fitted, strapless bodice and flared bottom that touched the floor. The padding adds so much tantalizing texture to the gown as it would’ve been just a plain black gown otherwise. Styled by Jyotisha Bridges, Jones looks like she’s ready to take on 2024 in absolute chicness.

Gucci Vault Comes To An End

Gucci Vault, the fashion house’s digital-only platform dedicated to vintage items is coming to an end in 2024. Gucci Vintage will be introduced as a new platform, also dedicated to vintage Gucci items for collectors and lovers alike. Gucci Vault was initially introduced in 2021 and has been worked on since 2019 before launching to garner the right community. The platform had much success and the reason for its close is to make room for something better. “As we move forward, collaborations, a hallmark of Gucci Vault, will be halted. Instead, Gucci aims to strategically consolidate and elevate vintage projects, uniting them under the cohesive banner of Gucci,” a Gucci spokesperson tells Highsnobiety.

Nike Brings Back The Kobe 8 Protro

In honor of Kobe Bryant, the late NBA star and his late daughter Gigi Bryant, the Kobe 8 Protro is coming back. This decision was made in 2022, after Bryant’s estate, his wife Vanessa Bryant, and the Nike team came to an agreement. The classic shoe will get new colorways with a special “Mamacita” motif. The black, white, and gold shoe will feature a butterfly pattern as a nod to Gigi with the “GIGI” text on the back of the left shoe and the number two on the right, to honor Gigi.

The shoe will retail at $190 and will be sold on the SNKRS app and will be on shelves later this year. Stay tuned for details.