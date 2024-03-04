Paloma Wool Presents An Effortlessly Elegant Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Paloma Wool

Paloma Wool’s latest collection was filled with knits, sheer fabrics, and redefined elements of streetwear. The collection is a ready-to-wear line with a cohesiveness that was seen throughout each piece from draping, mixing fabrics, and elevated styling. While the Barcelona-based brand is known for subversive basics and classic silhouettes, these pieces conveyed a newer and more sophisticated assortment of clothing and outfits. The designer of the brand Paloma Lanna was able to portray a notion of “spontaneous effortlessness” through a knit bodysuit with a one-shoulder bolero sleeve, a two-fabric skirt of brown knit at the top with a sheer navy finished hemline, and a collared striped rugby top with gray trousers.

Nods to streetwear could be seen with a dress made from basketball jersey material sitting off of one shoulder while a knit brown strap with satin ruched finishes sit on the other shoulder. The rest of the dress falls from knit to sheer bringing. More models walked onto the runway in minimal pieces made from technical materials that spoke to the brand’s “less is more” aesthetic. A completely sheer white knit dress with pieces of sequin that hit the light masterfully came down the runway with panels of thick gray knit sleeves and on the bottom hem.

A classic black dress with lapels, buttons down the middle, and puff sleeves was also featured. A performance was also held during the show, directed by Carlota Guerrero where a group of women played an experimental pétanque game. Balls were passed from one woman to the next, inciting a playful element to the show.

This collection gave a sense of sophistication. These elements arrived in the form of velvet pieces with cutouts not limited to a tube top skirt set with satin and knit mixed. This was also seen in a top made of the brand’s same bag materials with a handle still at the top and leather bomber-style jackets with collars. Ready-to-wear clothing was given a versatile spin with different elements in the show’s styling and layering by Emilie Kareh.

