OTW By Vans Downtown LA Party Felt Like A Mini Warped Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: A view of atmosphere at OTW by Vans & S.R. Studio Los Angeles Launch Party at Soho Warehouse on February 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for OTW by Vans)



On Tuesday night, in downtown Los Angeles, skater boys and girls gathered for a night of art, music, fashion, and kickflips, marking the start of Frieze LA. The event, which was located in the parking lot next to Soho Warehouse, was reminiscent of Vans Warped Tour days, albeit with only one stage and a significantly smaller crowd. With performances taking place on a skateable art installation, attendees could immerse themselves in the sounds of bands like Paris Texas and Salem while embracing an epic skate culture experience.

TJ Gaskill

In celebration of the launch of OTW by Vans x S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA, a 30-foot-tall and 100-foot-long skateable installation was crafted in partnership with PLAYLAB, INC. and Sterling Ruby. This temporary monument paid homage to the iconic hills of San Francisco skateboarding, mirroring the spirit of the ‘Clash the Wall’ sneaker style with its split-level ramps and eye-catching neon finishings.

Amidst the excitement, Felix of Paris Texas perfectly described the vibes of the night, offering a glimpse into the seamless blend of music and skate culture that defined the event. “Aye man, party for OTW by Vans was a wild time. Nose grab up the quarter pipe mid-verse of our set was a legendary experience,” he says.

OTW by Vans is rooted in a commitment to pushing the boundaries of product design and brand experiences by cultivating experiences with trailblazers across skateboarding, art, fashion, design, and entertainment. S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. is the brainchild of multidisciplinary artist Sterling Ruby, who has collaborated with fashion brands like Raf Simons, Christian Dior, and Calvin Klein. With Ruby’s artistic vision and craftsmanship, it only made sense for both brands to come together to present an all new Vans.

The OTW by Vans x S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. collaboration is available now in limited quantities through select global wholesale partners and at otw.vans.com. With additional releases planned across footwear and apparel in the coming years, including a second drop slated before the end of 2024, this partnership sets the stage for a dynamic exploration of style and innovation.