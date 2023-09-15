To Live, Die (And Be Well) In LA: The 30-Something’s Guide To A Weekend In The City Of Angels

There’s just something about Los Angeles.

No, it’s not Hollywood. Or the celebs. Or even the nightlife scene.

What makes LA so special is the indulgence of wellness, self-care and prioritization of self. Something, admittedly, as a native New Yorker, is not as much of a practice on the East Coast. I’ve had friends — all in our mid to late 30s — make the move across the country over the past couple of years and what was once weekends of hustle, grind and more work, are spent taking yoga classes in the park, the opening of a new pilates studio or an infamous hike up Runyon Canyon.

And I hate to say — it (sometimes) makes me jealous.

Thankfully, however, you don’t have to be a local to live like one when you visit the City of Angels. So if your plans take you to LA anytime soon — whether for work or play, here’s how to have a well-spent weekend of self-care.

Staycation, anyone?

It’s not only about where you are, but where you stay that helps bring you peace of mind. And with that, a visit to the Kimpton Everly Hollywood might be just the serotonin boost you need. Nestled at the foot of the Hollywood Hills, the property boasts panoramic views from the Hollywood sign and cityscape of downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Coast. The hotel is a hub for Hollywood socialites with the Ever Bar providing an endless flow of energy for gatherings, while an adjacent 500 square-foot library offers a quiet respite. Jane Q, the resident dining destination, attracts guests and locals with its menu honoring the California based slow food movement with freshly sourced ingredients.

Hit the spa.

A spa day is the ultimate exercise in self care, so it’s only right it should be stop #1 on your wellness itinerary. Thankfully, this is one of the best cities to find a variety of spa services—whether at a five-star hotel or a little-known hideaway on a quaint street. You can soak in the only natural hot spring in the city, improve the flow and balance of your energy with a reiki session, sweat it out in your own private infrared sauna, or get a full body scrub down at a traditional Korean spa. If you’re looking for a thoroughly elevated wellness experience, check out the state-of-the-art sanctuary at Remedy Place, a very sleek, perfectly appointed social wellness club that offers memberships and a la carte services, including infrared sauna, hyperbaric oxygen chamber sessions, vitamin drip IVs, sound baths, cryotherapy, cupping, ice bath classes, and even a mocktail bar to boot.

You spent how much… on a smoothie?

Did you even do LA if you didn’t visit Erewhon? This luxury supermarket chain (that’s currently only in Los Angeles with plans of expansion to New York) has become quite buzzy for its celebrity-loved and über-expensive products. Why? Because wellness is intrinsically ingrained into the LA experience, it’s only natural that locals and tourists alike have made it a tradition to spend nearly $20 on the Hailey Bieber smoothie (I mean, it really is that good, but I’m saying).

People watch by the pool.

The Hollywood Roosevelt is a legendary boutique hotel and entertainment industry institution that has long been a favorite of A-List actors, directors, musicians and artists, so if you want to do some people-watching, but also indulge in a little R&R at the Tropicana Pool is the place to be. Not to mention, it’s heated and situated beneath over 230 towering palm trees, providing guests the only locale in the world where they can swim in a million-dollar work of art painted by acclaimed artist David Hockney.

Hike hike, baby.

The perfect way to kick off your Los Angeles itinerary and weekend trip is to embark on the quintessential LA activity, hiking! While Runyon Canyon certainly gets all the hype, Griffith Park is one of the biggest municipal parks with natural wild terrain in the country, not to mention it’s also home to the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood Sign, as well as multiple hiking trails.

Eat something good in the neighborhood.

Wellness is…. Indulging however you’d like to! And there’s nothing like some good ‘ole authentic Italian food — such as Rossoblu — that will do just the trick. Handmade pastas, fresh market produce, and the pizza…oh my! The Bolognese-inspired menu at Rossoblu is an ode to chef Steve Samson’s childhood memories and the two places he considers home: Los Angeles and Bologna. The food is so good, you’ll be dreaming about it on your trip home!