Courtesy of Brand

New Concepts at Nordstrom, the platform built to discover what is next and best in fashion through partnerships with the world’s most exciting brands, just launched its latest project – Concept018: Virgil Abloh Securities. What was originally birthed in a WhatsApp inbox, like many of Virgil Abloh’s innovations and collaborations, has now come to fruition. Virgil Abloh Securities is an Abloh-founded estate that intends to uphold and maintain Abloh’s approach and ethos for the future.

For Concept 018, Nordstrom partnered up with Abloh’s estate to build the latest iteration as a celebration of Abloh’s impact across fashion, art, and culture. As one of the major sponsors for Virgil Abloh’s Brooklyn Museum Exhibition, “Figures of Speech,” Nordstrom has partnered with the museum for a number of activations and events and will continue to do so through the exhibition’s duration until January 2023.

The New Concepts’ Virgil Abloh Insecurities shop will include a range of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, fragrance and kid’s apparel. Concept 018 features a range of brand capsule collections and collaborations including an exclusive Off-White capsule and fragrance, apparel capsules from Denim Tears x Canary Yellow and Sal Barbier x Off-White and the merchandise and accessories from the “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.

As an extension of Nordstrom’s partnership with Virgil Abloh Securities, Concept018 will also support the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s Virgil AblohTM “Post- Modern” Scholarship Fund by providing scholarships to Black and African-American students and students of African descent. The fund will include a direct donation for selected scholars the opportunity to participate in mentorship sessions with Nordstrom executives to learn about the business of fashion retail.

“We have been so gratified by the outpouring of support for the Virgil Abloh™ ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund and are honored to carry forward the work that Virgil started with the generous support of partners like Nordstrom,” said Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund, in the press release.

New Concepts at Nordstrom’s Concept018 is available for purchase now through the end of October on nordstrom.com and in stores at 15 retail locations across the U.S.