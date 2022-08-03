Courtesy of Vintner’s Daughter

Have you been craving a refreshing addition to your fragrance collection? Or maybe you’re just looking for something new to stand out and to coin as your distinct scent? Don’t get us wrong, universal favorites like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 and Chanel No. 5 will never fade or steer you wrong, but we understand the seasonal urge to want something fresh. Over the past month, there have been a plethora of new fragrance launches from luxury brands, and luckily for you, we’ve weaved through them to identify the best of the best.

Aside from the irresistible, aromatic blends that make a fragrance great, the presentation and wear time is equally important. And although we’ve considered various elements, we know what’s most important here. Fragrance notes of grapefruit, jasmine petals, and white rose, along with masculine leaning notes of cinnamon, patchouli, and sandalwood, are some elements that will please your olfactory senses in the fragrances that you will discover ahead. While there may be more feminine or masculine scents than others, most blends have a gender-neutral appeal – making the list ahead an opportunity for everyone to find their new fragrance match.