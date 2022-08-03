Have you been craving a refreshing addition to your fragrance collection? Or maybe you’re just looking for something new to stand out and to coin as your distinct scent? Don’t get us wrong, universal favorites like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 and Chanel No. 5 will never fade or steer you wrong, but we understand the seasonal urge to want something fresh. Over the past month, there have been a plethora of new fragrance launches from luxury brands, and luckily for you, we’ve weaved through them to identify the best of the best.
Aside from the irresistible, aromatic blends that make a fragrance great, the presentation and wear time is equally important. And although we’ve considered various elements, we know what’s most important here. Fragrance notes of grapefruit, jasmine petals, and white rose, along with masculine leaning notes of cinnamon, patchouli, and sandalwood, are some elements that will please your olfactory senses in the fragrances that you will discover ahead. While there may be more feminine or masculine scents than others, most blends have a gender-neutral appeal – making the list ahead an opportunity for everyone to find their new fragrance match.
Vintner’s Daughter Understory Perfume Oil
The brand’s first foray into fragrance, ‘Understory’ is a perfume oil infused with the most desirable aromas from nature. It’s crafted in small batches and made with whole plant ingredients – this unisex fragrance is scented with notes of conifers, bay, moss with jasmine, violet leaf and soft petals.
This fluid fragrance embodies the yin and yang energies to create a well-balanced perfume. Floral notes of calypso orchid blossoms and Bulgarian rose blend harmoniously with sandalwood and white musk – it comes off as an effortless essence while awakening the senses.
Inspired by the Mediterranean, this refreshing, light body spray is scented with lemongrass, eucalyptus and geranium. The ingredients also work as a mosquito repellent – making it perfect to spritz while enjoying nature.
Included in Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance collection, Fleur Du Désert is inspired by the lush vegetation in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert. It’s infused with jasmine, orange blossom and rose – savor this one for a special occassion.
The newest Viktor&Rolf fragrance is a vegan perfume infused with jasmine and creamy vanilla sourced in Madagascar. It’s natural aroma is perfect for daytime and subtle enough to blend well with your natural aroma – making the scent unique to everyone.
Created for the modern day gentleman, this warm, woody and subtly sweet fragrance can be worn from day to evening, but it strikes as most fitting for business meetings, dinners and/or Black-tie events.
Created to awaken and inspire your courage and creativity, the notes of cinnamon and patchouli are blended with thorny rose and altogether make a desirable fragrance that is bound to awake and attract.