Irresistible Fragrances Worth Every Penny For Her And Him
Courtesy of Vintner's Daughter
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Have you been craving a refreshing addition to your fragrance collection? Or maybe you’re just looking for something new to stand out and to coin as your distinct scent? Don’t get us wrong, universal favorites like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 and Chanel No. 5 will never fade or steer you wrong, but we understand the seasonal urge to want something fresh. Over the past month, there have been a plethora of new fragrance launches from luxury brands, and luckily for you, we’ve weaved through them to identify the best of the best.

Aside from the irresistible, aromatic blends that make a fragrance great, the presentation and wear time is equally important. And although we’ve considered various elements, we know what’s most important here. Fragrance notes of grapefruit, jasmine petals, and white rose, along with masculine leaning notes of cinnamon, patchouli, and sandalwood, are some elements that will please your olfactory senses in the fragrances that you will discover ahead. While there may be more feminine or masculine scents than others, most blends have a gender-neutral appeal – making the list ahead an opportunity for everyone to find their new fragrance match.

01
Vintner’s Daughter Understory Perfume Oil
The brand’s first foray into fragrance, ‘Understory’ is a perfume oil infused with the most desirable aromas from nature. It’s crafted in small batches and made with whole plant ingredients – this unisex fragrance is scented with notes of conifers, bay, moss with jasmine, violet leaf and soft petals.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Vintner’s Daughter $245 Shop Now
02
The Harmonist Yin Transformation Parfum
This fluid fragrance embodies the yin and yang energies to create a well-balanced perfume. Floral notes of calypso orchid blossoms and Bulgarian rose blend harmoniously with sandalwood and white musk – it comes off as an effortless essence while awakening the senses.
Courtesy of Brand
available at The Harmonist $350 Shop Now
03
Diptyque Summer Body Spray
Inspired by the Mediterranean, this refreshing, light body spray is scented with lemongrass, eucalyptus and geranium. The ingredients also work as a mosquito repellent – making it perfect to spritz while enjoying nature.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Diptyque $56 Shop Now
04
Jo Malone Moonlit Camomile Cologne
The perfect evening fragrance for him. Notes of chamomile and blue moonflowers create a seamless blend that is memorable and distinct enough to draw you in.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Jo Malone $155 Shop Now
05
Louis Vuitton Fleur Du Désert
Included in Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance collection, Fleur Du Désert is inspired by the lush vegetation in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert. It’s infused with jasmine, orange blossom and rose – savor this one for a special occassion.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Louis Vuitton $365 Shop Now
06
Balmain Hair Couture Homme Hair Perfume
An instant hair refresher scented with a pleasant citric and sandalwood blend including notes of bergamot, amber and patchouli. It’s also infused with silk protein and works for all hair types.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Balmain Hair Couture $140 Shop Now
07
Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Parfum
The newest Viktor&Rolf fragrance is a vegan perfume infused with jasmine and creamy vanilla sourced in Madagascar. It’s natural aroma is perfect for daytime and subtle enough to blend well with your natural aroma – making the scent unique to everyone.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Viktor&Rolf $129 Shop Now
08
Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle Parfum
Created just for her, La Belle carries a subtle aromatic spice and is infused with citrus fruits, green pear and vanilla.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Macy’s $122 Shop Now
09
Iceberg Twice Rosa Eau De Toilette
Built to be used on the go, this floral fragrance is top noted with pink grapefruit and grounded with a sensual, woody musk – it has depth and it’s not overly feminine.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Amazon $32 Shop Now
10
Parfums de Marly Haltane
Created for the modern day gentleman, this warm, woody and subtly sweet fragrance can be worn from day to evening, but it strikes as most fitting for business meetings, dinners and/or Black-tie events.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Parfums de Marly $395 Shop Now
11
Jean Paul Gaultier Men’s Le Beau Eau de Toilette
Built to be seductive and sexy, this fragrance is infused with woody notes and zest that will compliment his suave nature.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Macy’s $83 Shop Now
12
Vyrao Witchy Woo Parfum
Created to awaken and inspire your courage and creativity, the notes of cinnamon and patchouli are blended with thorny rose and altogether make a desirable fragrance that is bound to awake and attract.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Vyrao $190 Shop Now

