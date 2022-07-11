Courtesy of Getty Images

Uncovering and identifying the true meaning of the saying, “Legends never die,” is the best way I can describe what it feels like to live through the after days of Virgil Abloh. Although the memory of his final days last November are still clear as day, it also feels like his presence never faded, and his impact only continues to grow. While Louis Vuitton hosted their latest fashion shows, we saw his final designs for the French fashion house walk the runway, and his global voice evolve into something even more extraordinary. There’s no question that Abloh pushed an inclusive culture forward and inspired generations with his innovations several times, but it was also apparent that he was really just getting started.

In tribute, The Brooklyn Museum worked with renowned curator and Gagosian Director, Antwaun Sargent, to carry out a vision that Abloh planned to execute with Sargent before he passed.

“Figures Of Speech” is on view now at The Brooklyn Museum through January 29, 2023.