Courtesy of Brand

Los Angeles- based fashion designer Nichole Lynel will be expanding her luxury fashion brand, NL The Label, into Nordstrom this upcoming holiday season. The owner of not just one, but two fashion brands, her other line, Shop Nichole Lynel, became a million dollar business in less than a year. While managing her ever-growing empire, Lynel launched NL The Label in 2018 to further experiment with her creativity and to offer more high-fashion designs. Since launching, Lynel’s designs have been beloved by celebrities and seen on red carpets, movies, music videos and of course countless timelines.

NL The Label “aims at a sophistication and confidence that all women have within them,” according to the website. Lynel expresses that confidence countless times to her audience by modeling her glamorous designs on her social media pages and showing women that her clothes will make them feel just as good as they look. NL The Label is championed as a lifestyle brand with the perfect hint of glamour and Lynel’s designs are extravagant and exaggerated in the best way . Each piece guarantees a fashion statement.

Although business has been booming for Lynel, running a fashion brand strictly online can be challenging for anyone. It’s great to be able to shop from the comfort of your home and have your purchase on your doorstep within a few days, but it can also be challenging to gauge the fit even with the most precise sizing charts. When shopping luxury, it’s important to be able to feel the fabrics and experience the brand in person before making the investment and bringing it home. Lynel was careful in making the decision to enter a physical retailer as she has been approached by several over the years — it was important to her to find the perfect match.

Nordstrom understands Lynel’s vision and shares the love for NL The Label. Starting December 1st, Nichole Lynel’s Holiday Glam Collection will be carried in Nordstrom stores nationwide and on Nordstrom.com. Until then, you can shop from the designer’s beautiful assortment on nlthelabel.com and shopnicholelynel.com.