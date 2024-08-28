Naomi Osaka Stars In The Latest Nike Women’s Campaign Designed By Yoon Ahn

Nike

Tennis star Naomi Osaka stars in the latest Nike Women by Yoon Ahn campaign wearing one-of-a-kind competition kits. This collection is coming ahead of the US Open weekend in New York City, where spectators and tennis fans will witness some of the most historic sportsmanship of the year. Sports have been taking over the fashion sphere with so many tournaments and championships including the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics held in Paris.

The design prowess of Yoon Ahn aligns with Osaka’s sportsmanship with pieces that reflect the pro tennis player’s style along with her grace on the court. This new collection speaks to the brand’s dedication to listening to the athlete’s needs from performance down to aesthetics with a day-to-night theme. Green and black competition kits are respectively featured in the collection as Osaka’s return to the US Open begins. From her custom performance dresses with the flexibility to flow with her swift movements to walk-on skirts and jackets presented with distinct large bows that showcase her dominance on the court in a playful manner.

Nike

“The inspiration that fueled the look for me — and this might be a Japanese term — is feeling like a ‘magical girl’ on the court,” Osaka said in a statement. “There’s a moment of transformation for me when I walk onto the court, and I have a lot of fun playing, so wanting everyone who sees the outfit to connect with that feeling is a really big motivation for me.”

These kits are revealed in company with the new Nike Women by Yoon collection. This collection bridges together fashion, athleticism, and performance in a harmonious balance. It focuses on the determined athlete’s needs all while expanding the connections between sport and culture. Within it, school uniform styles are featured with touches of youthful rebellion that Yoon powerfully conveys. Chenille varsity patches and YA for Nike Court logos are merged into the classic tennis styles.

Nike

“We live in a girls’ world, and I wanted to embody that in Naomi’s on-court look as well as the collection,” said Ahn in a statement. “For Naomi’s look, she brought forward a vision and it was my job as a designer to create something that she’ll feel confident and comfortable in when she walks onto the court, allowing her to bring 100% of herself. The collection is an extension of that idea, allowing women to bring out their character and enhance their own personal styles,” she explained.

Nike

In the campaign, Yoon’s past themes become one pulling particularly from the 2023 Nike X Ambush football collection that evoked a teen spirit intersecting with femininity and fashion. Osaka starring in this campaign just merely after shedding tears over her first win in three years is a powerful synergy to witness as women in sports face a number of challenges all while trying to reach the top.

The Nike Women by Yoon collection is available on nike.com and select Nike locations.