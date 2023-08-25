Naomi Campbell For Alexander McQueen, Luar X Emcee, Clarks X Eastpak, And More 

Alexander McQueen

Naomi Campbell stays booked and busy, this time she stuns in red for Alexander McQueen’s newest Autumn/Winter 2023 campaign. Another familiar face for a new campaign is British artist Headie One for Daily Paper’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign. The rapper wears a full denim monogram motif look by the brand, adding a bit of UK flare. Luar threw the party of the summer in tandem with its collaborative bag with Emcee Studios, reimagining the cult favorite Ana bag. Another collaboration that’s going to be making its way into our closets is from Clarks and Eastpak. The New York staple shoe is getting a new look via Eastpak’s functional aesthetics.

We wanted to keep you updated on all things fashion news that you might’ve missed this week. Keep your eyes peeled for newly announced pieces that could be an addition to your wardrobe or find inspiration through some of these looks below.

Headie One For Daily Paper FW23 Campaign

British rapper Headie One looks in his element for this Daily Paper Fall/Winter 2023 campaign. The rapper’s swagger is palpable in this denim look featuring the brand’s classic motif monogrammed all over. Layered over this look is the perfect tan trench. He also wears a navy blazer with dark green stitching of the brand’s motif and two-toned panels. Additionally, the collection includes a sweatsuit with a zip-up hoodie with the Daily Paper logo as well as a matching windbreaker zip-up with the logo.

The collection is available now on dailypaperclothing.com.

Naomi Campbell For Alexander McQueen AW23 Campaign

Icon, and mother Naomi Campbell is one of the stars of Alexander McQueen’s Autumn/Winter 2023 campaign. Campbell looked stunning in a deep red sequin gown with cutouts. In her campaign video, she’s serving all that she has, giving us face and body for days. She’s a supermodel after all but she’s been really taking it this year with the many campaigns and side projects like her Pretty Little Thing collection coming out. Either way, she has served as the face for countless campaigns this year as well as being named an icon by Vogue for her latest cover of American and British Vogue.

LUAR X emcee Studios Reimagines The Ana Bag

LUAR and emcee Studios have launched a new collaboration. Partnering with three emcee creators—Uniekue, Valerie Zhang, and Anna Molinari the clothing and accessories luxury brand to create new limited-edition bags from their perspectives. Both LUAR and emcee’s missions are to empower underrepresented communities and uplift the next generation of designers and creatives in fashion. Each of the three creators were given full creative control over their designs inspired by anime, bubble, and Tamagotchis.

The bags come in various colorways including teal snake skin, bubble gum pink, and pebbled gray leather. They are available now on each of the creator’s emcee showrooms on emceestudios.com. Prices retail at $265, get your one-of-a-kind piece while supplies last.

​​Clarks X Eastpak

Two brands that we didn’t know needed a collab are Clarks and Eartpak. Both brands serve essentials for your wardrobe but together they’re even better. The “Torhill” boots have been released by the collaborators and we must say it came just in time for fall. The shoe comes in two colors, red and black, featuring a functional zip detail right at the tongue of the shoe. The “Torhill” boots come with removable footbeds and translucent ribbed rubber outsoles. Eastpak’s handy waterproof material is what makes this boot a must-have going into the cooler months.



The Clarks x Eastpak boots are available now on clarksusa.com.