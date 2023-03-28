Daily Paper Drops Limited 4-Piece Crotchet Collection

Daily Paper

Daily Paper’s recent Spring Summer 2023 collection got us excited to take a trip to Morocco. The Amsterdam-based owned brand took inspiration from the North African culture and motifs to create the collection, using a myriad of colors and shapes to embody the Moroccan spirit. The collection used artisanal detailing and custom embroidery to communicate the heritage’s strong roots. In the original collection, the crotchet pieces, the Petiri shirt, and the matching Pedram wave cap were the main characters of the summer collection. It was giving relaxing beach day on the Moroccan sand and waves.

Now, the brand is extending those roots even further with its crotched pieces in a limited 4-piece collection. The collection features a maxi dress, a long sleeve shirt, and two short sleeve shirts, all in neutral tones of green and beige. The design in the crotchet, if you look closely, features the shield motif that Daily Paper is known for. The technique used to accomplish this finish is an intricate one. The collection is coming at just the right time as Spring has approached us. Each piece is perfect for the in-between weather and would work well with layering.

The four-piece crotchet collection is available today on dailypaper.com. Sizes range from XS to XL, and prices range from $100 to $150. Shop the collection before it’s gone!