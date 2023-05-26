Essence Fashion Digest: Martine Rose Announced As Clarks’ Creative Director, Saint Heron X Wales Bonner, And More

Saint Heron/Wales Bonner

This week in fashion is looking up with new drops and new positions being filled. Beloved Black women designers are finally getting the opportunities they deserve and Black women in the fashion industry in general are getting the flowers they deserve. It’s important to remember these women are trailblazers. They are doing the work so that no one has to be the “first Black” anything anymore, they can just be in the spaces they’re supposed to be in.

This week is all about celebrating the wins so take a look below at what you’ve missed this week in ESSENCE Fashion Digest.

Saint Heron X Wales Bonner

Saint Heron and Wales Bonner released a limited-edition collaborative collection of T-shirts to remember Solange’s “Eldorado Ballroom” Spring Music series at BAM. In addition to the commemorative t-shirts, there’s a book that documents the memorable performances at BAM. Both the book and t-shirt are available on saintheron.com and walesbonner.com. The unforgettable magic that Solange curated in that ballroom is now canonized in her own way.

Saint Heron X Wales Bonner

Martine Rose Is Clarks’ First Guest Creative Director

Earlier this week, the cult fave British designer was announced as Clarks’ new first guest creative director. A well-deserved and long-time-coming feat. So far, Rose has designed three pairs of shoes for Clarks, which are slated to debut during her show at London Men’s Fashion Week in June. We can’t wait!

Martine Rose walks the runway at the MAN ‘Martine Rose’ A/W 2011 show at London Fashion Week on February 23, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Hanifa Drops The Zoe Padded Slides

Hanifa is getting us ready for the summer, and we couldn’t be more excited to wear these new Zoe Padded slides. The slides are a fun and comfy play on the brand’s Zoe mule, a favorite among fashion girls. The slides come in Black, Bone, Flame, Pear, and the brand’s signature Hanifa Pink.

The Hanifa Zoe Padded Slides are available now exclusively online at Hanifa.co with pricing at $199.

HANIFA

Rhuigi X Puma Announce 4th Collection

With three other collections under their belt, the duo presents a new collection all about honoring NYC’s basketball culture. In the streets of New York and its parks, Basketball is a second nature. New York T-shirts, basketball shorts, and plaid tote bags are featured in this collection.

Available this Saturday, May 27 on puma.com.