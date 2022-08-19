The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases
It’s always a good day when shopping is on the agenda, but it’s an even better day when you’re shopping the ESSENCE roundup of the most stylish items from the latest fashion releases. This week, we’ve got another exciting selection of must-have pieces to carry you through the end of summer and into the fall. 

As the seasons transition, fashion brands are launching their fall collections and this week, Fear of God ESSENTIALS and Moose Knuckles released ultra-cozy items to keep you stylish and warm. In other news, Ganni and Levi’s are keeping the spirit of summer alive with their new collaborative collection that features a variety of denim pieces in innovative silhouettes and colors.

For our accessories lovers, we’ve gathered an elite assortment of items that will instantly elevate your wardrobe – especially for our ladies who love shoes. Designers Jessica Rich and Jennifer Le have created the perfect design to wear gold on your feet. In other news, Michael Kors recently reintroduced one of its iconic watch silhouettes with a refreshed touch and if you’re in the market for a new handbag, Coach launched a new, playful style that is full of personality.  

Ahead, discover and shop our fashion favorites from the most recent releases.

01
Jennifer Le “Midas” Heels
Slingback pumps have never looked better. Jennifer Le’s latest release delivers the “midas touch” for your feet with a design made from matte gold leather.
02
Coach “Coachies” Rogue 17
If you’re looking to add some more personality to your personal style – this new, limited edition Coach style will deliver exactly what you’re looking for.
03
Ganni x Levi’s Denim Skirt
Mini skirts are trending, but denim maxi skirts are just as great. This one from Ganni x Levi’s will pair perfectly with basic tops and statement pieces.
04
Cult Gaia Sandal Heels
For the girls who love purple, Cult Gaia released an amethyst-inspired collection full of purple fashions and heels embellished with rhinestones.
05
Recreation Habits Pink “Gatsby” Shirt
Traveling to the Hamptons? Make sure your mister can match your fly with this tailored, lightweight shirt with Recreational Habits. The contrast piping makes it perfect for spring/summer style and there are matching shorts to wear it as a full set.
06
Rebecca Vallance Mini Dress
There’s no second guessing this beauty – she’s the perfect mini dress to keep on standby for a special celebration or a night out with the girls.
07
Michael Kors Limited-Edition Rose Gold Watch
Michael Kors reintroduces one of its iconic watch silhouettes, “Camille”, with a refreshed touch. Ice out your wrist with this limited-edition, ombré rose gold style – there are only 500 in the world.
08
Jessica Rich Gold Stilletos
If you’re looking for a sexy heel, look no further. Jessica Rich’s latest design is made from gold glossy patent leather and gives you the freedom to lace the straps however you desire.
09
AWAY Large Suitcase
AWAY refreshes its lightweight, ultra-durable travel design in a new teal shade.
