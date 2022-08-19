It’s always a good day when shopping is on the agenda, but it’s an even better day when you’re shopping the ESSENCE roundup of the most stylish items from the latest fashion releases. This week, we’ve got another exciting selection of must-have pieces to carry you through the end of summer and into the fall.
For our accessories lovers, we’ve gathered an elite assortment of items that will instantly elevate your wardrobe – especially for our ladies who love shoes. Designers Jessica Rich and Jennifer Le have created the perfect design to wear gold on your feet. In other news, Michael Kors recently reintroduced one of its iconic watch silhouettes with a refreshed touch and if you’re in the market for a new handbag, Coach launched a new, playful style that is full of personality.
Ahead, discover and shop our fashion favorites from the most recent releases.
01
Jennifer Le “Midas” Heels
Slingback pumps have never looked better. Jennifer Le’s latest release delivers the “midas touch” for your feet with a design made from matte gold leather.
Traveling to the Hamptons? Make sure your mister can match your fly with this tailored, lightweight shirt with Recreational Habits. The contrast piping makes it perfect for spring/summer style and there are matching shorts to wear it as a full set.