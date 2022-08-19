Courtesy of Michael Kors

It’s always a good day when shopping is on the agenda, but it’s an even better day when you’re shopping the ESSENCE roundup of the most stylish items from the latest fashion releases. This week, we’ve got another exciting selection of must-have pieces to carry you through the end of summer and into the fall.

As the seasons transition, fashion brands are launching their fall collections and this week, Fear of God ESSENTIALS and Moose Knuckles released ultra-cozy items to keep you stylish and warm. In other news, Ganni and Levi’s are keeping the spirit of summer alive with their new collaborative collection that features a variety of denim pieces in innovative silhouettes and colors.

For our accessories lovers, we’ve gathered an elite assortment of items that will instantly elevate your wardrobe – especially for our ladies who love shoes. Designers Jessica Rich and Jennifer Le have created the perfect design to wear gold on your feet. In other news, Michael Kors recently reintroduced one of its iconic watch silhouettes with a refreshed touch and if you’re in the market for a new handbag, Coach launched a new, playful style that is full of personality.

Ahead, discover and shop our fashion favorites from the most recent releases.