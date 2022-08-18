Courtesy of Brand

Fall is approaching and if there’s anything we love just as much as styling on summer vacations around the world, it’s dressing cozy and comfortable for the cooler months. Fear of God ESSENTIALS, created by Jerry Lorenzo, is launching its new Fall 2022 collection and it’s filled with all of the staple pieces needed to simplify your fall wardrobe.

Following the days of YEEZY’s fashion debut, there’s been a standing, universal love for earth tones and neutral color palettes. However, since then, Fear Of God has carried the neutral reign and mastered the art of subtle color palettes. With every collection, Lorenzo and his team find a way to discover a new hue between off-white and eggshell and other similar pastel shades. This season, Fear of God Essentials introduces a slightly, refreshed color palette with a vibrant touch.

Within the new collection, Lorenzo introduces timeless silhouettes – similar to previous seasons – in very soft and clean textures. The ESSENTIALS Fall 2022 collection continues to build on the brand’s universe and Lorenzo’s evolving interpretation of American style. Each piece within the collection clearly comes from the same universe and can easily be layered together and styled in endless combinations.

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Fall 2022 Collection will be available for purchase exclusively on fearofgod.com starting August 24th. Ahead, discover images from the collection’s lookbook, which features Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s daughter, Junie Shumpert.