Courtesy of Brand

The latter end of summer has arrived, which means earlier sunsets and cooler summer nights. While we should be able to hold on to our summer wardrobes for a little longer, there will be a sprinkle of days that call for transitional pieces that provide the perfect balance to stay warm and cool. And, of course, we know exactly where to direct you to prepare. Canadian outerwear and ready-to-wear brand Moose Knuckles released a selection of early arrivals from its FW22 collection and an epic campaign for the launch.

The new arrivals consist of fourteen ‘Bunny’ hoodies – one of the brand’s bestsellers – for adults and kids, along with nine sherpa jackets offered in a variety of silhouettes and colors. This drop’s hero piece, the ‘State XL Bunny’, is reported to be as cozy as a blanket. The oversized silhouette crops gender out of the equation and allows anyone to style it over anything for an effortless, bold look – it’s available in a jet black and caramel café color. And although the fur appears very convincing, Moose Knuckles emphasizes that the collection is completely fur-free and that designs are constructed with silky, premium faux fur.

Inspired by the ‘90s, the new campaign was shot by photographer Luis Alberto Rodrguez and styled by Carlos Nazario. The faces of the campaign include R&B singer Kaash Paige and famed skateboarder/actor Lil Dre. The final images depict a ‘90s fantasy of what cozy means for creatives, and it celebrates youth culture and rule-breaking rebellion that ultimately progresses limited mindsets.

Discover and shop all of the early arrivals from Moose Knuckles FW22 collection on mooseknucklescanada.com and in stores at Moose Knuckles boutiques and select retailers.