Home · Fashion

The Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks That We’ll Never Forget

A compilation of several fashion eras and icons.
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
By Greg Emmanuel ·

This Sunday, August 28th, MTV’s annual Video Music Awards will return for a night of honoring this year’s finest cinematic musical moments. Although the night is centered around revealing the hottest music videos, it’s no secret that the award show has also historically attracted iconic cultural moments and some of the most memorable red carpet looks

Remember Beyoncé revealing her first pregnancy during her 2011 performance? Or what about that unforgettable Kanye interruption in 2009? Y’all know which one we’re talking about. And we’re certain that we’ll never forget about Lil’ Kim’s bold mermaid look in 1999.

In anticipation of this year’s award show, which will be co-hosted by Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, we’ve gathered some of the most iconic VMAs looks to date to refresh your memory and take a look back at the many fashion eras through the lens of our favorite celebrities.

01
Mariah Carey, 1997 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
02
Lil’ Kim, 1999 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
03
TLC, 1995 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
04
Left Eye, 1999 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
05
Kelis, 1999 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
06
Jennifer Lopez & Diddy, 2000 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
07
Aaliyah, 2000 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
08
Destiny’s Child, 2001 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
09
Usher, 2001 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
10
Janet Jackson, 2009 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
11
Beyoncé, 2011 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
12
Nicki Minaj, 2011 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
13
Rihanna, 2012 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
14
Blac Chyna & Amber Rose, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
15
Rihanna, 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
The Most Memorable VMAs Looks Of All Time
Courtesy of Getty Images
TOPICS: 