The Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks That We’ll Never Forget

Courtesy of Getty Images

This Sunday, August 28th, MTV’s annual Video Music Awards will return for a night of honoring this year’s finest cinematic musical moments. Although the night is centered around revealing the hottest music videos, it’s no secret that the award show has also historically attracted iconic cultural moments and some of the most memorable red carpet looks.

Remember Beyoncé revealing her first pregnancy during her 2011 performance? Or what about that unforgettable Kanye interruption in 2009? Y’all know which one we’re talking about. And we’re certain that we’ll never forget about Lil’ Kim’s bold mermaid look in 1999.

In anticipation of this year’s award show, which will be co-hosted by Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, we’ve gathered some of the most iconic VMAs looks to date to refresh your memory and take a look back at the many fashion eras through the lens of our favorite celebrities.