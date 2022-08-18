Nicki Minaj And LL CooL J Set To Host The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo by Arturo Holmes/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via GETTY IMAGES

Today, MTV announced that Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, along with Jack Harlow will emcee the 2022 Video Music Awards on August 28.

The three global superstars will announce the show’s exciting lineup of performers, presenters and winners, in what will be a more innovative and unique approach, as opposed to the traditional “host” position as seen in previous ceremonies.

Minaj is definitely putting her stamp on this year’s VMAs. In addition to her newly-acquired position as one of the show’s emcees, she is also slated to hit the stage at some point during the evening, as well as being the recipient of the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her creative contributions in the realm of music and entertainment. She joins a stellar list of winners, including her co-host LL Cool J, who received this award in 1997. The two shared the stage once before during The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! Countdown in 2011.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Singer Nicki Minaj and recording artist James Todd Smith “LL Cool J” speak onstage durnig The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ said in a previous statement.

LL Cool J, Minaj, and Harlow will join the long list of popular entertainers that have sat the the helm of MTV’s VMAs. Last year, Doja Cat hosted the show, with Nope star Keke Palmer hosting in 2020. Alongside Minaj and Harlow, the list of performers include Lizzo, Khalid, J Balvin and more.

As previously reported, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead this year’s nominations with 7 each, followed by Doja Cat – who received 6 – and The Weeknd earning 5.

The 2022 VMAs will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. You can watch the show on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.