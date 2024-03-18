Meet Keesean Moore Of Philly’s Moore Vintage Archive

Moore Vintage Archive

At the heart of Moore Vintage Archive lies the passion and dedication of its founder, 34-year-old Keesean Moore. In 2014, Moore embarked on a journey to establish a vintage haven rooted in sustainability and quality. Inspired by his early experiences in the vintage world, Moore’s journey began in high school while working at a Jersey City vintage shop. While he started his business online a decade ago, Moore knew he was destined to create his own dreamy vintage space. After stints in New York and Europe, he found his home in Philadelphia, where his online business blossomed into a brick-and-mortar.

Moore infuses his curation with an editorial flair honed through years of styling and fashion writing. Recognized for his discerning eye, Moore’s shop earned the distinction of “Best High-End Vintage” in Philadelphia, a testament to his meticulous selection process and commitment to excellence. He’s a certified art history lover, so it only made sense that he opened his brick-and-mortar shop in Philly’s historic fabric row in 2022. We spoke with him about his affinity for vintage, his dreams for the future and what Moore Vintage Archive has to offer on a global scale.

Moore Vintage Archive

ESSENCE.com: Tell us about the brand name. What inspired it?

Keesean Moore: The brand name came about when I founded the business 10 years ago in 2014. I love puns and always saw the potential in my last name. One of our taglines is “Moore Vintage, Never Less.”

What sparked your interest in vintage clothing?

My love for vintage runs deep and as far back as high school, when I worked at my first vintage shop in Jersey City. I remember the smell, the colors, the layers of mesh and tulle jutting into each walkway. It was a dream and I wished more than anything to make it my own reality. It’s stayed with me for years – even through my styling and fashion writing career while living in New York. I even think my career as a stylist working in New York, Los Angeles, and Europe informed my curating style, the collection definitely has an editorial sensibility. When I moved to Philly the business really began to take flight. I was able to open my first brick-and-mortar in 2022, fittingly on Philly’s historic fabric row.

Moore Vintage Archive

How do you source pieces?

I always say, “I know what I’m looking for and I go wherever it takes to find it.” I end up doing a lot of traveling in this business. I feel like the most powerful tool in my sourcing is my knowledge of and obsession with fashion history. The more you know, the better off you are in the world of vintage and antiques.

Who were some of your style inspirations growing up?

Growing up, my style inspirations were a mix between Kim Fields as Regine Hunter in Living Single, Aaliyah, André 3000, and the cast of Nickelodeon’s All That.

What type of community are you wanting to build through Moore Vintage Archives?

I’m honestly looking to build a community of informed and caring folk who indulge their intellectual and aesthetic obsessions. People who aren’t afraid to be bold and express themselves authentically. I’m always looking for whole humans, full humans, vulnerable humans.

Moore Vintage Archive

Why did you choose Philly for the Moore Vintage location?

Before moving to Philly, I lived in Brooklyn for over 10 years and had a showroom in Bushwick for some time. At the height of the pandemic, I decided I wanted to live closer to family and made the move to Philly. When I moved here the business grew exponentially and so many opportunities came without force. It felt kismet. Philly as a city has really embraced the archive and I’m happy to be a part of this thriving entrepreneurial community.

Moore Vintage Archive

How do you want shoppers to feel when they walk into your shop?

Most of all I want shoppers to feel welcome. Vintage can be overwhelming to some so I really want folk to feel a level of comfort and ease to explore, ask questions and play dress up! I spend countless hours curating the shop in a way that shoppers really can’t go wrong–the quality and condition of every item is consistent, and my emphasis on significance in fashion history make each piece a worthwhile investment.

I want shoppers to come in and let their personal tastes take control and trust in the magic that is vintage shopping. It’s truly a no-pressure environment. I’m quick to remind shoppers that you can’t “force” vintage because, ultimately, vintage finds you. It’s so wonderful to witness that lock-and-key moment where the perfect piece finds the perfect person. We’re essentially fashion matchmakers.

Moore Vintage Archive

What kind of growth do you see in the future for Moore Vintage Archive?

There’s so much in store for the Moore Vintage Archive–tons of pop ups and even a curated vintage show I’m in the process of producing here in Philly. I love working and expanding into the production and ideation lane. I just completed the first ever virtual Black-Owned Vintage Crawl that brought together some of the best Black-owned vintage dealers in the country. I also dream of launching a ready-to-wear line inspired by some of my favorite pieces of iconic vintage.

What are projects or events that you’d like to be a part of?

I’d love to use my knowledge of fashion history and assist in curating fashion exhibits in museums. I’d also love to work as a vintage vendor in one of Paris’ iconic markets or even open up a shop there – I’ve spent so much time sourcing in Paris that it just seems fitting.

Moore Vintage Archive is available online at moorevintage.com or in store at 725 South 4th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147 from 11AM to 6PM on Wednesday through Saturday, 11AM to 5PM on Sundays, and by appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays.