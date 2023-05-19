Five Reasons to Visit Philadelphia This Summer

Visit Philadelphia

When you think of Philadelphia, you may think of cheesesteaks, the Liberty Bell or the iconic film ‘Rocky,’ and while these icons are key to the city’s appeal, there is plenty more to this magical place. Let this Summer be the perfect excuse to really get to know Philadelphia and all it has to offer. Whether you’re into new music, the finest cuisine or just looking to check out a new cool destination, Philadelphia is one of the hotspot cities you don’t want to miss this year!

Here are 5 reasons you need to add Philadelphia to your travel plans this Summer.

1.) Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Produced by the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative, the Juneteenth Parade and Festival is a staple in the Black community, celebrating the true freedom of our people. The holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States and is celebrated by African Americans as Independence Day for many.

Here at the Parade & Festival, dating back to June 18th 2016, Black Americans gather in fellowship to eat, sing, dance and celebrate Black history and culture. Bringing in over 25,000 attendees, this event consists of a 1.5-mile-long parade and an all-day festival featuring renowned performing artists.

Wawa Welcome America, honoring the nation’s birthday in its birthplace, kicks off its 16-day festival on June 19th with a Juneteenth Block Party, featuring live performances from international and local artists, a Black-owned business marketplace, vendors, delicious cuisine and more.

The Budweiser Made in America Festival has become a Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia. For two days, Jay Z’s multi-stage music event takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, entertaining tens of thousands of fans with some of the top names in hip-hop, rock, pop, R&B and EDM.

2.) Endless Concerts

What better way to enjoy your Summer night than with a blanket, yummy snacks and a performance from your favorite artist?

Well, this could be what several weekends look like for you in Philadelphia this Summer. With a music lineup covering all sorts of genres, Philadelphia’s Summer concerts are sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Upcoming shows at top venues (The Mann Center and The Dell Center are seasonal favorites) include Jay-Z’s Made In America, The Roots Picnic, Gladys Knight, The Weekend and Pitbull just to name a few.

3.) Festivals Galore

Calling all festival lovers, Philadelphia has you covered this Summer!

With a number of community-focused festivals and shows, the city takes pride in building fellowship amongst peers. This year is no different as Philadelphia will host a number of events throughout the entire year.

From the ODUNDE Festival to Made in America…..the moral of the story is, there are loads of exciting events here in the great city of Philadelphia.

Bok Bar is a seasonal rooftop bar on top of the circa 1936 Bok Building, a former vocational school in South Philadelphia. Late spring through early fall, the bar serves drinks, bites—and amazing skyline views toward Center City—five evenings a week, plus Sunday afternoons.

4.) Rooftop Dining

Any foodies in the building? If you’re anything like us, when the weather starts to warm up, we instantly think of rooftop dining. Philadelphia has some of the best views, best drinks and best food the East Coast has to offer and what better time to test it out for yourself. Restaurants like Assembly, Victory Brewing Company, Bok Bar and El Techo reach impressive bird’s eye view heights with the culinary cuisine to match.

Philadelphia’s Delaware River Waterfront serves up warm-weather fun with the Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, featuring an outdoor roller-skating rink and boardwalk-style rides and attractions, including a carousel, mini-golf course, games, fun photo opps and a 60-foot-tall Ferris wheel featuring VISIT PHILADELPHIA’S® XOXO. For those who need a break from the heat, an air-conditioned lodge outfitted with rocking chairs offers ample space for eating, drinking and people watching.

5.) Relaxing Waterfront

Museums, parks, piers AND restaurants: You can find all that and more along the Delaware River waterfront. The river flowing through Bucks, Philadelphia and Delaware counties on its way to the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean offers a number of romantic, relaxing or eventful activities for all.

Visit seasonal parks such as Spruce Street Harbor Park or Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest or head to the Adventure Aquarium or Independence Seaport Museum. Whether you’re learning more about historic landmarks or simply relaxing in the sun with loved ones, the opportunities along the waterfront are boundless.

To start planning your Philadelphia getaway or for more information about upcoming events, head to www.VisitPhilly.com.