Small Business Fashion Brands To Support During The Holidays

As the holidays are approaching at what feels like a very rapid pace, gift shopping is now at the top of the list of things to do. While shopping for others can feel daunting, giving a good gift does more for your than you know; one thing about gift-giving for a fashion girl, whether she’s the minimalist type or the kind of person who likes to stand out, these five in-person and online stores based in Brooklyn, New York should be go-tos even after the holidays.

Black designers and fashion connoisseurs, just within our own families, have been the pinnacle of some of our fashion inspirations. From aunties that have pulled look-after looks to moms that we’ve watched get dressed in the mornings, these five stores are such to embody their senses of style to a tee. Take a look at these Black-owned essential stores.

Sade Mims founded her leather goods and accessories brand EDAS (Sade spelled backward) in 2013. She subsequently reached a level of recognition after actress Tessa Thompson was seen wearing her beaded bucket hat. Mims has since kept her brand on everyone’s radar through the pandemic and recently just released a collaboration with Warby Parker with an ingenious and stylish bag that holds your glasses.

Savant Studios was founded by designer Michael Graham with the love of New York’s Black residents and elevated design in mind. Located in the heart of Bedstuy, right on Fulton St., the brand takes a stand against gentrification and uplifts its community. The New York style of the brand is a consistent and authentic throughline as they are known for their logo-fitted hats and classic Nina Simone graphic t-shirts and hoodies.

On top of being a really cute cafe, their boutique in the back and online is one to always be browsing through. Sincerely Tommy supports small Black-owned brands as well by selling clothes, shoes, accessories, homeware, art, and even furniture by Black designers and artisans. Founded by Kai Avent-de Leon in 2014, Sincerely Tommy brings the community not only together but also continually gives back to it with their Building Black Bedstuy program that throws block parties every week during the summertime.

Black-woman-owned and hand-made jewelry brand Only Made made its debut around 2020. As many love, a name plate necklace, a handmade “nameplate” with real pearls, is something that can’t be replicated. Founded by the ever-so-chic Rayne Schloss, the high quality and accessible prices make Only Made a staple for jewelry shopping and gift-giving. These pieces can be made to order, or you can customize them for yourself or a loved one.

Founder Telsha Anderson has made a name for herself in the fashion world as she opened up a brick-and-mortar storefront in 2020. Facing so many obstacles before her, she was able to push through and create a luxury shopping experience that won’t make you feel unwelcome as a Black shopper. Her only store is also just an immersive experience with colorful and size-inclusive options. Her eye for up-and-coming designers makes for a great place to shop and give a loved one their first luxury piece from a store that’s all about being confident in your skin.