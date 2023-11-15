Moda Operandi Launches “Best Of Lagos Fashion Week” Trunk Show

Oríré

Moda Operandi has launched a new “Best of Lagos Fashion Week” trunk show. This marks the fourth time the luxury e-commerce site has dedicated space to rising and established designers from Nigeria. Pieces from the following brands will be available for pre-order: Kìléntár, LilaBare, Orange Culture, and Oríré.

The release of this launch is a nod to Nigerian designers who are currently seeking to heighten their customer bases. Aside from customers, items being sold on Moda Operandi are a stamp of approval that will surely put the right eyeballs on their unique and thoughtful designs. Platforms like The Folklore and Black Fashion Council have been diligently working towards providing visibility for brands like Oríré and Kìléntár. Both Black Fashion Council and The Folklore hosted showrooms in September during New York Fashion Week where buyers, editors, and the wider fashion community in NYC could become abreast of houses that are not yet household names.

An assortment of Spring/Summer 2024 pieces are available for pre-order on Moda Operandi. Kìléntár’s selections include woven and colorful pieces such as dresses, tops and dyed dresses. Oríré offers asymmetrical staples such as gowns, midi dresses, and denim separates. Orange Culture’s pieces focus on sleek cuts and fabrics ranging from denim to cotton, and organza. LilaBare, a brand that doesn’t focus on mass drops has shared stunning crocheted dresses in addition to staples one can add to their vacation wardrobe: a beaded top and well-cut cotton separates.

“It’s great to have consistent partners in Moda Operandi. For Lagos Fashion Week, it’s important that we explore avenues beyond the runway, opportunities that provide access to new markets,” said Omoyemi Akerele, the founder of Lago Fashion Week reports WWD. “This season, we introduced our community to fresh talent from across the continent, and it’s exciting to see that reflected in our Trunkshow with LilaBare and Kìléntár, as well as seasoned brands Orange Culture and Oríré. Each is distinctive in storytelling and craftsmanship, which should make an exciting discovery for Moda Operandi customers.”

Moda Operandi’s “Best of Lagos Fashion Week” trunk show has launched on modaoperandi.com in a special section, it will run through December 15.