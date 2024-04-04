How To Mix Designer Pieces And Affordable Statement Items Into Your Everyday Wear

Getty Images

Our favorite thing about the street style videos on TikTok and Instagram is the number of people who have mixed high and low priced pieces. Looking expensive doesn’t have to cost you as much as you think. There are a few tricks we stick by to ensure this.

Think about the fashion week looks that we’ve covered this past season, not everyone was wearing head-to-toe designer. Thrifted boots, maybe a designer pair of sneakers, and a mid-priced T-shirt and coat could be a go-to mixed-price range outfit.

Mixing high and low pieces is also a good way to build a wardrobe of quality pieces without breaking the bank. Scrolling on SSENSE or Net-a-Porter for all your pieces isn’t necessary when shopping for good basics or even accessories. Mid-priced brands like Madewell or accessible sites like Amazon, or just plain thrifting are alternative options you can look to.

Keep scrolling to learn all our tips and tricks for mixing high and low pieces in your street style, below.

Stick To The Basics

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Tamu McPherson wears sunglasses, a bi-color dark blue and pale blue denim jacket, a white t-shirt, a blue slit denim skirt, a bag, black leather ankle boots, outside Stella McCartney, during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

While you may want to stand out with your looks, a basic piece is integral to a well-styled outfit. From a structured blazer to a plain white T-shirt, building a solid foundation for your wardrobe should come first. You don’t have to spend a ton on these pieces but make sure they are durable and will last you a couple of seasons so you don’t have to keep replacing them. We recommend a sturdy pair of jeans if you tend to wear denim on the daily, a regular and cropped collection of durable T-shirts, a blazer, and trousers to get you started. The Frankie Shop and J. Crew are solid options for affordable and durable basics.

Find A Similar “Mid-Range” Priced Piece

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Sai de Silva wears earrings, a black oversized blazer jacket, a black top, a belt, white flared pants , pointed shoes , a bag, outside Tibi, on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

You may be searching for the right pair of boots, sneakers, or mules for your closet, but don’t feel like they have to be from Chanel or Bottega Veneta. Look to mid-range brands like Madewell and Reformation for those pieces that you’ll need year-round without overspending. For accessories, if you’re obsessed with a piece, try looking on Etsy or Amazon rather than looking up pricy selects from brands of the moment.

Splurge Only After Saving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: A guest wears sunglasses, earrings, a black long coat, an orange low-neck dress with a leather corset, a white leather bag, high heels black boots, outside Altuzarra, during New York Fashion Week, on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Sometimes it’s okay to splurge. “Treat yourself” is a timeless mantra however, it’s best to use it in moderation. Solely splurging on the things that have stayed in your carts for months is an ideal way to not overdo treating yourself–or you can even save for a few months. Sometimes this works in your favor if there is a sale. One rule of thumb is to look on other sites like The RealReal, Depop, or Vestiaire Collective to see if the same item is being sold for much less. A few months ago we talked to a financial advisor about the best ways to splurge on those extra-expensive items.

Key In On Quality Accessories

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 09: Emilie Joseph wears black sunglasses, diamonds earrings, a white minimalistic belted trench coat from Isabel Marant, a brown matte leather puffy handbag from Bottega Veneta, beige and gray shiny leather snake print pattern pointed / heels knees boots from Paris Texas, during a street style fashion photo session, on October 09, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

If you’re into stacking jewelry and can’t imagine a world where you’re a minimalist in that department then you should invest in those pieces slowly. If statement pieces are a must then focus on spending on smaller jewelry brands like Edas, Khiry, and Bernard James rather than current fashion houses like Chanel because those pieces tend to be costume jewelry. For bags, focus more on classic silhouettes that aren’t trend-focused, those will sell for a good price in the future also.

Avoid “Special Occasion-Pieces”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A guest wears sunglasses, a green asymmetric mini dress with one side off-shoulder, the other side with long sleeve, fluffy parts, thigh high shiny leather boots , a woven leather bag from Bottega Veneta, outside La Pointe , during New York Fashion Week, on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Sequin dresses, tops, or skirts aren’t necessary to purchase for an expensive price unless you know you’re going to wear them regularly. So, avoid the pieces that lean on the gaudy side in favor of elevated basics like a midi skirt with a simple sequin trim or a shirt with a strategic cutout.