The Ultimate Link Up: SSENSE X ESSENCE

SSENSE x ESSENCE

SSENSE, recognized by many as a leading platform for designer clothing, is partnering with ESSENCE Magazine. The two brands are highlighting and celebrating Black designers in honor of Black History Month. These designers will be featured in an A-Z Guide, as well as video version of ESSENCE‘s “In The Studio” franchise, to release starting on February 26.

Up-and-coming fashion designers will be showcased in the three-part video iteration of “In The Studio,” including Bianca Saunders, the recent winner of the “New Establishment Menswear Designer” award at the 2023 British Fashion Awards, and provocative designer Mowalola Ogunlesi. Additionally, newcomer Stanley Raffington will be featured. Each designer was shot in their workspaces with interviews conducted by acclaimed journalist Lynette Nylander. The videos offer a glimpse into the inner worlds, processes, and inspirations of each designer.

Furthermore, the A-Z Guide of Black designers will be revealed on February 29. This guide, written by our very own ESSENCE fashion editors, will also include a selection of items from SSENSE curated by the team. These features will live on both the ESSENCE and SSENSE sites, creating a first-ever partnership of the homophonic entities. This partnership represents an exciting venture into the future of playful yet purposeful initiatives through which ESSENCE uplifts Black talent in fashion industry. Stay tuned for the release of the “In The Studio” three-part vide, as well as the A-Z guide.