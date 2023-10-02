In the Studio: Edas Founder Sade Mims

Christian Soria

Sade Mims’s parents instilled confidence in their daughter from an early age. Her father’s lessons were so enriching that she got a tattoo of a quote he’s repeated to her and her siblings throughout their lives: “When given a task under the sun, never leave it until it’s done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all.” With this as her mantra, Mims has been able to push through the many challenges of being a business owner—and creating a design brand with a cult-like following that embraces every realm of the world of Edas. Her Brooklyn studio, a kind of “safe space” for visitors, is a reflection of who she is, with vibrant interiors designed mostly by Mims. Her pieces, from paintings to furniture, fill the room with warmth, color and a sense of serenity. That grounded feeling you get when you walk into the space is a feeling Mims has always had, an inherent trait passed down through her ancestry.

Edas was born in 2015—but the idea for the studio was conceived well before then. Mims always knew that she was destined to become the “Black Martha Stewart,” as her father would say. A substitute teacher once told her, “I love your name. You should use this name as a brand if you ever have one.” A serendipitous moment like that gave Mims even more assurance that she was bound for success. And she did use her name: Edas is Sade spelled backwards.

Mims likes to “make things for eclectic individuals.” The word eclectic was often used by family members to describe her when she was growing up, and it began to resonate. Her beaded hats and leather one-shoulder tops were creations that would later draw in individuals like actresses Tessa Thompson and Laura Harrier. But while her items might be eclectic to the eye, they are also timeless. Her jewelry, bags and hats all look like articles you can pass down through generations. That may be why Mims loves eBay so much. “Secondhand shopping has always been my jam, because it allows me to time travel—and there’s something quite fascinating about a piece having had several lives before it got to me, and knowing that it can live more lives after me,” she explains.

Mims has always taken the long view. It’s allowed her to maintain a calm composure, though the process of owning a creative business is far from easy. As an artist she is able to bring her talents in other mediums to life, with new projects underway—including pieces of furniture that she has designed and has been developing. And there’s much more in the pipeline for the designer who’s on track to reach “Black Martha Stewart” status. Soon enough, Edas will be offering reimagined iterations of eclectic forms. Mims leans on faith to persevere—and relies on her unconventional approach and intuition.



“Don’t rush your process” is Mims’s advice to future entrepreneurs. “Don’t allow outside influences to come into play in your creative process, around the things that you decide to develop. I really think when you do anything from an honest place, it is always going to land well. The people who are supposed to be attracted to it, will. It’s important to remember that not everyone is going to be able to flow with you, and that is okay. That doesn’t say anything about you. It just says that you need to find your audience. I think trusting yourself, ensuring that you take your time, and moving forward honestly and authentically is the best advice that I could give to someone trying to do this type of work.”