Madeline Derujinsky

Here at ESSENCE, supporting Black-owned brands is a 24/7 commitment because it is in our DNA . Celebrities wearing these brands are just a testament to their brand identity, quality and innovation. Black-owned brands are the future and these celebs know it. While the beginnings of people supporting Black-owned brands on a higher level of visibility was in opposition to a painful systemic issue, the world is shifting to support on a regular basis now. When a celebrity, especially of high caliber supports and wears a Black-owned brand it influences their fans to do the same. Whether these brands are emerging or established, a celebrity co-sign is always a proponent for exponential growth.

Today, we’re centering stars like actress and fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Harbison Studio jewelry and a Brandon Maxwell beige ensemble for a recent cover shoot and rapper Megan Thee Stallion in Sunni Sunni boots for her Halloween costume. More standouts include influencer Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, who wore a beachy off-the-shoulder top and mini-skirt combo from Tia Adeola. Tabitha Brown wearing BruceGlen at the designer duo’s Los Angeles Fashion Week show in vibrant and signature rainbow covered pieces. These looks are reflective of trends coming into the limelight against timeless chicness.

Mary J. Blige Wears Diotima

Iconic singer and beacon of style Mary J. Blige wore a whimsical look by Diotima, styled by Zerina Akers. Blige wore a black and white fur coat that tends to be a signature of hers and a fully bedazzled matching cropped top and skirt that aligns with her affinity for glamour. Because of the drama of the fur coat and the elegance of the set, it created a look that can be replicated with ease. Akers accessorized her with a pair of large hoop earrings, adding an extra layer of texture.

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Harbison Studio And Brandon Maxwell

Fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross, known for her daring yet chic personal style, showcased a merge of Harbison Studio and Brandon Maxwell for her spread in the Travel + Leisure, styled by duo Dani + Emma. In the photo below, Ross is wearing the “Crescent” earrings from Haribson and a tan layered from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, look 13. She’s wearing tailored jort-shaped pants, a button-down and a structured blazer, replicable for those seeking to emulate Tracee Ellis Ross. The thigh-high beige platform boots added the perfect finishing touch, seamlessly tying in the tones.

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Sunni Sunni

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion won Halloween with this replication of her favorite anime character, Death the Kid from Soul Eater, styled by Bryon Javar and designed by Rich Fresh. She made the best decision in wearing a pair of Sunni Sunni’s “Reese Square Toe” boots, patent leather men’s boots inclusive for women.The shine and square-toe detailing give these boots an overall sleekness, making them a timeless choice that will endure throughout the years.

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo Wears Tia Adeola

This laid-back, beachy look worn by influencer Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, goes back to the very roots of Tia Adeola’s college design days. Her lavender two-layered skirt paired with a cream-colored short-sleeved top showcased a bold yet playful style. This look effortlessly bridges past trends to the present day, offering a refreshing take on fashion.

Tabitha Brown Wears BruceGlen

Beloved actress and influencer, Tabitha Brown, captured hearts not only on the internet but also at the recent LA Fashion Week show of designer and pastor duo BruceGlen. The outfit featured a gorgeous printed top with Black twins sporting Afros in a colorful abstract print, paired with a white skirt boasting rainbow pinstripes. Both Tabitha and her daughter, Joyce, looked like pieces of art, showcasing the timeless and trend-defying designs of the BruceGlen brand.