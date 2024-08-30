Madisin Rian Makes A Statement In Floral Gold Armani Privé At The 2024 Venice Film Festival

Getty Images

Madisin Rian is close to reaching a million followers on Instagram, thanks to her posts featuring stunning gowns from various red carpet events. At the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Rian made an appearance on the red carpet with a subdued elegance about her. The dress she wore, designed by Armani Privé, spoke volumes of her gracefulness.

From afar, this one-shoulder gown may seem quite simple, but the up-close details are breathtaking. The dress’s texture is similar to a crocodile texture and also features sequins spread throughout for a sheen finish while in movement. The subdued gold hue with touches of lavender and green, along with sequins in the same color, were a detail-oriented touch that evoked intention and care. The one-shoulder detail opened up her décolletage area in a sensual way that wasn’t too overt. Meanwhile, the hemline, coming into the smallest train as it hit the red carpet, suited Rian’s shape effortlessly.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Madisin Rian attends a red carpet for “Babygirl” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 30, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The decision to wear a simple yet detailed dress at the 2024 Venice Film Festival was a bold choice, considering that many people wear much more dramatic outfits to the event. To complement her chic dress she wore a pair of simple dangling earrings adorned with diamonds. The model’s presence was nothing short of Hollywood sophistication. As the Venice Film Festival continues, it’s only a matter of time before another look takes over the internet.