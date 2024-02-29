Louis Vuitton Announces Barcelona As The Location Of Its Cruise 2025 Show

Louis Vuitton has announced that its Cruise 2025 show will take place in Barcelona. The collection will consist of a wide range of looks designed by the brand’s artistic director of womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière. Ghesquière has been at the company since 2013, designing collections that intersect with “exhibition, cultural activations, and educational programs,” according to WWD.

Once the show has taken place Louis Vuitton will release a city guide and kiosk event for Barcelona. This will include educational programs that uplift the creative community in the Spanish city. The fashion brand will also be hosting the largest sailing event in the city, the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup from August 22 to October 27 on the Mediterranean Coast of Barcelona.

The venue for the Cruise 2025 show has yet to be announced. Ghesquière is known for choosing extravagant architectural backdrops for his resort shows like the Isola Bella in Italy for the 2024 show, owned by the Borromeo family for about four centuries. Other locations like the Bob Hope estate in Palm Springs, the Museum of Contemporary Art Niterói by Oscar Niemeyer, and more have been the types of venues for the fashion house’s cruise shows.

What do Louis Vuitton and a Spanish city have in common to catch the attention of the lauded brand? Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton shared that they “are deeply anchored into a remarkable heritage and the passion for creativity” he noted to WWD.

The brand returning to Barcelona is a full circle moment since Louis Vuitton opened its first Spanish store in Barcelona in 1987.

Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 show will take place on May 23.