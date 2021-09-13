Lil Nas X Wore Versace For The 2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was largely a who’s who of largely Generation Z talent and featured stunning looks from our faves. Lil Nas X, who went on to win the biggest award of the night, Best Video, hit the red carpet in style.

For his first look, the “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper stepped out in a custom, lilac Versace look, styled by longtime stylist Hodo Musa. The off-the-shoulder design reminded fans of Lil’ Kim’s purple, breast-baring 1999 VMAs look.

Lil’ Kim’s ensemble was famously styled by Misa Hylton.

Lil Nas X’s top featured hand-embroidered crystals and a flowing train. The bottom of the pants touted crystals as well. Versace must be his lucky brand—he also wore a custom, hot pink look from the company when he won two Grammys at the 2019 awards.

At the VMAs, his mullet hair had a wet and wavy look, with classic bangs and shortened sides.

“I’ve grown to love more of what a look can be than the actual fashion itself,” the rapper said in a 2021 interview with GQ. “Fashion is one of those things that I can use to feed that part of me that loves to step into new areas.”

Musa added, “We play with textures that normally men don’t do,” before listing the Black, burgeoning or queer brands—such as Pyer Moss, Christian Cowan and Christopher John Rogers—that they typically have prioritized.

Lil Nas X’s debut album, “Montero,” is due out September 17.

For his performance, Lil Nas X brought out rapper Jack Harlow for a marching band-inspired performance of their single “Industry Baby.” Watch it below.