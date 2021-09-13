Chlöe Set The Stage On Fire With Her MTV VMAs Performance

Chlöe is here! On September 12, the singer made her solo MTV VMAs debut and we couldn’t look away.

For the set, she performed her recently released single “Have Mercy” and served fashion, face, choreo and vocals.

She is 1/2 of duo ChloexHalle. The sisters have been nominated for 4 Grammy awards and were featured on ESSENCE’s first-ever digital cover in 2019.

According to a 2021 interview with Billboard, Chlöe’s first solo release has been in the works for about 2 years and was paused in order to push Ungodly Hour, ChloexHalle’s latest full-length release. “I started working on this album in 2019, a month or two before the pandemic hit. I put a pause on it so my sister and I could promote Ungodly Hour, but in between I was in my bedroom creating at night. I’d be making my own beats and working on songs and ideas for this project that I knew would come, I just didn’t know when.”

