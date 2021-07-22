Lauren London Collabs With DIFF Eyewear To Create Sunglasses Filled With Positive Energy — EXCLUSIVE

Courtesy of DIFF Eyewear

DIFF Charitable Eyewear has collaborated with actress and activist Lauren London to create an eye-catching sunglass collection right in time for summer. Inspired by her California roots, the mother-of-two gathered inspiration from her favorite crystals such as emerald, tiger’s eye, and pearl to create a line of sunglasses that are filled with positive energy. “I wanted to create a collection that would help people express how they feel inside. My designs are inspired by the idea of intentionality and projecting good energy out into the world,” London tells ESSENCE. Courtesy of DIFF Eyewear

And while it may be difficult to create unique eyewear with so many options on the market, London says that her intentions alone help them stand out amongst the rest. “I wanted to create a collection with the intention of wearing good energy,” she says. “I have been in love with crystals since I was a small child. Crystals have been known to assist in healing, which is very important to me. I have them in every room in my house. Crystals are divine.”

Lauren London x DIFF features two of her favorite frames: a rectangle frame called Lotus Locs (available in amber tort, pearl, emerald tort, and black) and an aviator frame called California Soul (available in black and gold). And while of course, London loves them all, she does actually have a favorite. “My favorite would be the emerald tortoiseshell shades inspired by the green aventurine crystal because they were the first of my ideas,” she explains.

Courtesy of DIFF Eyewear

DIFF is famously known for its acclaimed collaborations, with a collection with singer and musician H.E.R. at the top of 2020. “This collection was inspired by Lauren’s spiritual journey and her favorite healing crystals,” says DIFF Founder, Zach Gordan. “DIFF’s main purpose is to use fashion as a force for good, so with every purchase made we will be donating to a local LA charity.” Courtesy of DIFF Eyewear

Echoing the DIFF’s philosophy, Lauren concludes, “I chose to work with DIFF because they share my philosophy of giving back and spreading love in the world. My hope is that our partnership will create a butterfly effect and spread good energy to so many more people.”

Courtesy of DIFF Eyewear

Be one of the first to get the impeccable shades, each at $98, today at Lauren London x DIFF — and feel encouraged to spread the positive energy!