Michael B. Jordan Says Lauren London’s Transparency About Grief Helped His Acting In ‘Without Remorse’

Michael B. Jordan credits Lauren London’s talent and her transparency about her experience as a grieving spouse with enhancing his own acting in their joint film project, “Without Remorse.”

While making an appearance on the “Jamele Hill is Unbothered” Podcast on Monday, Jordan revealed that he was concerned that tackling the subject matter of their Amazon Original movie may be a bit too much to ask of London, who was still in the throes of her own grief at the time of filming. However, her willingness to face her emotions head-on and open up about her difficult experience helped both actors through the project.

“She was really transparent about [her grief experience], and I was extremely grateful for that,” Jordan said. “She’s very talented and has so much to give.”

Having premiered to a warm audience reception via Prime Video streaming on April 30, “Without Remorse” follows the plight of John Clark, a US Navy SEAL whose pregnant wife, (played by Lauren London) is murdered, sending him on a perilous mission for answers and vengeance.

Jordan described the filming experience as “very emotional” for London, who had recently suffered similar consequences as the film’s main character. London lost her long-term boyfriend and father of her 4-year-old child, rapper Nipsey Hussle, to a tragic killing in early 2019.

“I think we wanted to be aware and sensitive with that, and how we shot some of those scenes,” he revealed. But thankfully, London was ready to express herself through her art.

“Wanting this to be a little therapeutic note for her as an artist, [acting] is sometimes our space to vent and express ourselves in a certain type of way, and she felt like it was time for her to do that. So, I just kind of lined up where she was in her life and this project.”

Jordan noted that through extensive conversation with London about her emotions and experience navigating life after losing a spouse, he was able to inform his own character’s expression and motivation while acting in the film.

“Her sharing her experience with me and having pretty lengthy conversations about grief and suffering and what that looks and feels like really helped me get to a certain place as a character,” he said.

“Without Remorse” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.