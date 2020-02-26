H.E.R. Is Finally Launching Her First Collection Of Shades

It’s only right that the lo-fi R&B singer H.E.R. comes out with her own collection of shades, it is in fact, her aesthetic. During the now kick-off of her career, the Grammy-award winning singer has let her music win the hearts of millions but, has kept most of her face covered throughout. Usually sporting a set of big curls and a pair of sunglasses, H.E.R. has crooned her way to the top.

Now, with a much-anticipated release, the singer has partnered with DIFF for her first eyewear collection. The collection features four styles and a special edition trifold case that includes a cleaning cloth. “They’re not too big, they’re not too small and the tint is just right. With the glasses I designed, they have a mirror tint, which I love,” she told ESSENCE. With this being the singer’s first eyewear collection, she made sure to be extremely hands-on with the process. “I really got to design the collection and make it my own, which is so important to me. We had a really good time at the shoot, and we all came to something that we both loved and agreed on,” she exclaimed

As far as what makes the perfect shade? According to H.E.R, it’s all about accessibility. “They have to go with something that can be fancy or comfortable, and of course they have to be adorable and something that I can wear on a daily basis,” she says.

The DIFF x H.E.R. collection will be available on www.diffeyewear.com beginning February 28th and will retail for $85.