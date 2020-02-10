9 Great Minute Splurge Worthy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
By James Love ·

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, I’m sure you are worried about finding the right gift for bae. Well, if money isn’t a problem or you’re looking to splurge a little bit on Valentine’s Day this year. It’s time to swipe them Visa’s as the infamous City Girls would say. And look no longer, we’ve got you covered on finding the perfect baller gift for your special someone.

You can also ditch stressing over getting the ‘perfect gift’ so you can get back to securing the bag. From the perfect Fendi bag to stunning Amina Muaddi heels. Here’s a roundup of the best 9 Spluge-worthy Valentine’s Days gift ideas, that she’s sure to cherish and upgrade her drip.

01
David Yurman Renaissance Bracelet with Rubies in 18K Gold
David Yurman Cable Collection Renaissance Bracelet with Rubies in 18K Gold, 3.5mm
available at David Yurman $3,700 Shop Now
02
Paris Texas Croc-Embossed Leather Boots
Paris Texas Croc-Embossed Leather Boots
available at Moda Operandi $825 Shop Now
03
Valentino VLogo Reversible Belt
VALENTINO GARAVANI VLOGO REVERSIBLE BELT IN GLOSSY CALFSKIN 70 MM
available at Valentino 1,045 Shop Now
04
Fendi Baguette Bag
Fendi Baguette Large Baguette bag.
available at Fendi $3,190 Shop Now
05
Fabergé 18K Oval Ruby Fluted Ring
Fabergé 18K ROSE GOLD OVAL RUBY FLUTED RING WITH RUBY SET SHOULDERS
available at Fabergé $6,000 Shop Now
06
Pologeorgis Mink Bucket
Pologeorgis Dyed Mink Bucket Hat in Cherry Red
available at Pologeorgis $1,000 Shop Now
07
BALENCIAGA Hourglass Coat
BALENCIAGA Hourglass double-breasted shearling coat
available at Net-A-Porter $5,800 Shop Now
08
Saint Laurent Small Monogram Envelope Wallet
Saint Laurent Small Monogram Envelope Wallet
available at Saint Laurent $425 Shop Now
09
LAGOS Love Knot Necklace
LAGOS Love Knot Necklace
available at LAGOS $2,650 Shop Now
10
Chloé Rosie Sunglasses
Chloé Rosie Sunglasses
available at Chloé $420 Shop Now
TOPICS: