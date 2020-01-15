We’re Loving City Girl JT’s New Glam Style

JT of the City Girls is making a name for herself as a fashionista. Since her release from federal prison late last year, the rapper has popped out in a number of head-turning outfits that are glam, yet street. Her stylist, Mitch Ford, has put the “Act Up” superstar in Redemption, YSL, and Louboutins for the holidays, and while also pulling in a few Rick Owens items as well.

JT also supports fellow rappers’ fashion endeavors. In early November, the rapper wore several pieces from Nicki Minaj’s Fendi Prints On, including leggings, a bikini top, sneakers, a bag, and statement earrings.

Together, Ford and JT create ensembles that are rooted in luxury brands, but ones that are also fun and suitable for JT’s persona of a growing rock star. The day she was released from prison, she dropped a photo of herself in a simple white tee with multiple, massive, iced out chains. Her seemingly simple outfit was offset by a Louis Vuitton bag and weighty jewelry, proving that she’s the queen of mixing low end and high end looks.

Check out a few of our favorite style moments from JT below.

01 citygirl-JT-styleguide1 02 citygirl-JT-styleguide2 03 citygirl-JT-styleguide3 04 citygirl-JT-styleguide4 05 citygirl-JT-styleguide6

