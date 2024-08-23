Essence Fashion Digest: LaQuan Smith Collaborates With Marriott, Alva Claire Stars In Hunza G Campaign, And More

Courtesy Of Hunza G

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, model of the year nominee Alva Claire is the face of an inclusive Hunza G campaign. Up next, designer LaQuan Smith is collaborating with hospitality giant Marriott for members with the hotel franchise for a special fashion week experience. Next, Tyler, the Creator is officially the face of Supreme’s latest Fall/Winter 2025 campaign.

Designer Nigo the mastermind behind Bape and the current creative director at Kenzo is in the works on a collaboration with Nike. Lastly, the Haitian-American rapper Mach-Hommy is the latest face for Aime Leon Dore’s new Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Alva Claire Stars In The Latest Hunza G Campaign

British Fashion Council nominee for Model of the Year nominee Alva Clair is the face of an inclusive campaign from the label Hunza G. She’s donning the signature original crinkle swimwear that has a one-size-fits-all all selling point. The “Coverage” collection we see on Claire fits up to a size US 14 with an array of styles and colorways. This new iteration of the collection is reworked for better bust support as well as more length for more coverage all over.

Hunza G

LaQuan Smith And Marriott Bonvoy Join Forces

Designer LaQuan Smith is collaborating with Marriott Bonvoy for a New York Fashion Week experience like no other. For members with the hospitality franchise, with just 1 membership point, they can meet the designer and attend the upcoming 2025 runway show as well as the after-party. The show is set for September 9 and is part of the “One Point Drop” series that the hotel chain does for members to immerse themselves in a highly exclusive experience.

“Collaborating with Marriott Bonvoy experiences is a great way to open up the brand,” Smith tells WWD. “Fashion has never really been open to the public. It’s always very private. The concept is for people to encompass the world of LaQuan Smith. I’m really excited to be able to continue to expand the idea of what American luxury looks like.”

Tyler, The Creator Is The Face Of The Supreme Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

With lots of personality, rapper Tyler, the Creator graces the Fall/Winter 2024 campaign for Supreme. It was speculated that he might be collaborating with the brand, but turns out he’s the face of it for the season. The new collection features colorful T-shirts with the rapper’s face on it as well as collectible’s items like a full Supreme bench press, a saxophone, a grinder, and a Supreme dog shirt. Additional pieces in the collection include leather jackets in shades of earthy green and vibrant green, a pink fuzzy cardigan, and a fur-trim parka jacket.

Shop Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection on supreme.com.

Nigos Teases New Nike Collaboration

Recently Kenzo’s creative director, Nigo, posted on his Instagram with an image of an Air Force 3 box with the text “You can’t put Nigo in a box.” The designer has had an array of collaborations come out with his other brand Human Made, Marc Jacobs, and now with this teaser he’s keeping up the momentum. This new shoe seems to be inspired by films and music as alluded to in the post. Stay tuned for more details.

Rapper Mach-Hommy Is The Face Of The Latest Aime Leon Dore Campaign

Haitian-American rapper Mach Hommy repped his ancestor’s homeland in the latest Aime Leon Dore campaign. Wearing a skeleton printed zip up jacket in a brown and cream colorway and a brown trouser, accessorized with a red beanie and a Haitian flag-printed scarf on the lower half of his face, the campaign was basically a love letter to Haiti.

We see the rapper in the rest of the campaign, he wears a black tracksuit with a button down and a black tie, a red Gore-tex jacket, and an earthy green coat with a pink sweater. The looks were, of course, phenomenal and classic to the brand narrative but also merged easily with the rapper’s personal style.

Shop Aime Leon Dore’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection on August 23 at 11 a.m. online at aimeleondore.com and in-store.