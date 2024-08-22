Michelle Obama’s Monse Set Was A Power Move

Getty Images

At the Democratic National Convention, the former First Lady Michelle Obama stepped onto the stage with the support and love from the crowd as well as her doting husband former President Barack Obama. As they embraced on stage in a loving moment of unity as one of the ultimate power couples, we couldn’t help but swoon at the former First Lady’s unique suit, designed by Monse. The delicate and well-tailored outfit was styled by Meredith Cooper.

The deconstructed jacket with cross-over lapels at the chest and a satin cutout in the middle is from Monse’s Resort 2025 collection. The attached belt with silver grommets and a small buckle cinched her waist with elegant ease. The rounded edges of the jacket and the cap sleeves at the top created a futuristic look that is redefining political style. Her capri tuxedo pants are fitting for the season’s growing trend and it seems like it will not be on the exit any time soon with the regal former First Lady as a follower.

The satin paneled detail at the bottom of her pants is a tell-all that all details matter. What is also fitting is the deep navy blue shade she chose to wear, a nod to voting blue perhaps. Even her bow-detailed heels with their sheen effect were a shade of dark blue.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Large hoop earrings and large diamond rings spread across her fingers put into perspective that she is leaning into maximalism during this era of her life when it comes to accessories. Down to her waist-length knotless braids the former First Lady glowed in every single way. We’re happy to see her expression coming to life these past few years, different hair styles, sleek and Americana clothing, and more have presented her in a light that is enjoyable to see firsthand.