Oprah Winfrey Wears Christian Siriano At The Democratic National Convention

Getty Images

In a surprise guest appearance, the beloved television host and media titan Oprah Winfrey walked onto the Democratic National Convention stage with a roar of cheers. As she elegantly walked onto the stage yesterday evening we were immediately taken by her purple suit, designed by Christina Siriano. As she endorsed running mates Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The custom plum-hued suit billowed as she walked on stage with its wide-legged hemline. Her blazer top was especially captivating with a built-in cinched waist with overlapping lapels at the top of the jacket. Her pumps were in a deep shade of purple to round out her look. Even her circular-shaped glasses were rimmed in violet.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Winfrey understands the politics of being a Black woman, which is why her Harris endorsement was so adamant. In her power suit and pumps she gave a fervent speech on the Harris-Walz administration being the best option, saying “More than anything you know this is true: that decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024, and just plain common sense.” During her speech, she revealed to be registered as an independent who is “proud to vote again and again” as it is her right as an American.

Over the years, Winfrey’s political stances have been held away from the public, so this appearance at the DNC was nothing short of a shock. She had previously endorsed former president Barack Obama in 2007.

In this custom suit accessorized with just a few jewelry pieces such as pendant earrings with a purple crystal encrusted in the middle and single silver ring on one hand, Oprah’s presence was made known. She mentioned in her speech giving loyalty to the Constitution rather than any individual, and optimism over cynicism, as it is the “best of America.”

As more Black women take on the DNC stage, and eloquent speeches are being made, it’s become apparent that they are finally getting not only the recognition they deserve in addition to the power and space as well.