More Must-See Moments From Lace By Tanaya’s Dazzling, Body-Positive Fashion Show

Tanaya Henry and Nichole Lynel welcomed the month of October this past weekend with a fashion show featuring a collection co-designed by both business owners. Lynel’s clothing lines, Nichole Lynel The Label and Nichole Lynel, offer ready-to-wear for women and branded handbags. Henry’s fashion brand, Lace By Tanaya, is known for its glamour and crystal-linked garments. Together, the two designers presented an assortment that blended their talents and empowered the curves of all women.

Lace By Tanaya Show 2 was a fashion film containing three different scenes signaled by set changes that transformed the runway’s atmosphere. To debut the collection and the film, Henry and Lynel hosted a private screening sponsored by Cîroc and DeLeón Tequila in downtown Los Angeles. For those that were unable to attend the event, there was a live stream available on lacebytanaya.com, where you can also rewatch the full show now.

The models appeared as aliens (thanks to the special-effects makeup), while they walked down a runway that evoked outer space. Henry draped various silhouettes with her signature silver crystals creating sexy looks that pleasantly highlighted each model’s figure and empowered all body types through a diverse casting.

The second scene was a transition into ‘Chronic Carnival,’ which was set on an island-like runway for the vibrant looks to follow. Models were dressed in colorful chain-linked garments and accessorized with feathers resembling traditional costumes worn to Caribbean carnivals, which could be an interesting market for Henry to enter serve if she hasn’t already. Victoria’s Secret supermodel Jessica White closed the scene strutting down the runway in neon orange pumps and grand peacock feathers giving us a taste of a Caribbean Carnival queen.

‘Lace X Lynel’ was the title for the third and final scene of the fashion show, which was a clear collaboration between Henry and Lynel. The set was transitioned to an elegant ballroom full of large pillars that shaped the runway. Dresses and gowns constructed in solid fabrics and crystal details appeared, along with the most glamorous hoodie designed with shimmery fringe and crystals galore that was followed by a ‘naked dress’ which invoked Rihanna’s Swarovski crystal ensemble worn to the 2014 CFDA Awards. Draya Michele closed the scene as the fashion show bride wearing gold crystals and a white veil designed with a glamorous trim and a train that followed her at least 6 feet behind—this is the drama we live for!

Collectively, Tanaya and Nichole presented a collection full of flashy looks fitting for a live performance or a memorable red carpet moment. Collection 2 is available for purchase now on lacebytanaya.com.