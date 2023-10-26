Mike Cummings

Kyle Kuzma is starting the NBA season on a high note with a look styled by Teyana Taylor. It’s important to note that the NFL season has been in full swing offering quite a few tunnel looks that have kept us excited about street style worn by athletes.

For example, this month Jamal Adams, a safety for the Seattle Seahawks wore a striking Craig Green jacket and pants set with a pair of military-inspired Bottega Veneta boots ahead of a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Also, earlier this month, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was spotted wearing a Autry Global set with Louis Vuitton accessories to a game versus the New York Jets.

Taylor styled Kuzma, a small forward in a head-to-toe Amiri Fall/Winter 2023 look ahead of his first Washington Wizards game of the season versus the Indiana Pacers. His outfit consisted of a sparkling black fringe matching set with a pair of black sneakers. Over the set was a long black coat cascading as Kuzma walked and a black leather bag with orange details in hand. Accessories included a black and grey F.P. Journe Elegante watch, a leather cap, and sunglasses to complete the look. Kuzma is largely known for his personal style and fearless dive into high fashion. In the past, he’s worn brands like Prada, Rick Owens, and Burberry for his tunnel walks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy1hcqbJioO/?hl=en

“It was an absolute honor to collaborate with Teyana on this tunnel look as I’ve always respected her style and influence on pop culture,” Kuzma said. “We both share a love of taking risks and thinking outside of the box in fashion, so combining our creative energies and artistic visions to build out this moment with the Amiri team was an extraordinary experience.”

Turns out Kuzma and Taylor have had a close creative partnership for some time as they’ve been merging their individual styles and perspectives. The pair have had extensive creative sessions and in-person for fittings, narrowing down five different options for Kuzma’s big day.

“Kyle represents a new era of athletes who understand how to harness the power of fashion for personal expression,” said Taylor. She also expressed that the collaboration is a celebration of “individuality” and that it shows how fashion and creativity can transcend industries.