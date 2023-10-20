NBA Champ Kyle Kuzma Strikes Major Deal As Health Eatery Franchise Owner—Plans To Expand To 35 Stores

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma is making major moves on and off the court.

Per a news release, Kuzma has struck a franchise expansion deal with fast casual restaurant Mahana Fresh—per reports, it’s poised to produce 35 stores.

“I eagerly anticipate the growth of our brand alongside Kyle and embarking on this journey together,” said Dave Wood, CEO of Mahana Fresh in the news release. “This partnership signifies our commitment to making healthy food accessible to everyone, and Kyle’s passion for health and wellness perfectly aligns with our brand values.”

Kuzma and Mahana Fresh aims to get their first location up and running in Tysons Corner, VA, with a second location in Scottsdale, AZ to quickly follow.

Mahana Fresh is known for providing quick, healthy meals under its strict gluten-free policy. The menu options are in alingment with Kuzma’s lifestyle as a star athlete who prioritizes nutrition.

“The franchise expansion with Mahana Fresh represents my commitment to creating opportunities, fostering growth, and making a meaningful impact,” said Kuzma in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with Mahana Fresh to help strategically scale their business so we can bring delicious, nutritious options to more neighborhoods across the country, promoting a healthier lifestyle for everyone.”

Kuzma joins the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and other NBA greats delving into food chain ownership. As previously reported by ESSENCE, O’Neal recently announced the launch of a new installment of his fast-casual restaurant franchise Big Chicken. He has since laid plans to expand to 50 locations.

Much like Kuzma, O’Neal expressed great excitement about branching out into the convenience food industry with the brand.

“Big Chicken wouldn’t be growing like it is without the team behind it,” O’Neal said in a release announcing the expansion. “My team has done a fantastic job making sure we’re growing in the right way, with the right people. Now, we’re going even BIGGER in Texas and I’m excited to be teammates with Fazil, Frank and Noordin.”