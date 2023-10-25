LeBron James, The Obamas And Payton Manning Team Up For NBA Docuseries

AFP Via Getty Images

Basketball star LeBron James is teaming up with former POTUS and FLOTUS, Barack and Michelle Obama and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning to create a sports docuseries.

A series centered around professional basketball players is being discussed by James’ SpringHill Company, Obama’s Higher Ground company, and Manning’s Omaha Productions, according to The Wall Street Journal. The goal of the project is to bring the same compelling approach to the NBA that the series “Quarterback” produced by Omaha did for the NFL.

The NBA is expected to play a pivotal role in this docuseries, much like NFL Films’ partnership with “Quarterback,” indicating a comprehensive and in-depth exploration of the sport and its players.

Higher Ground’s first-look deal with Netflix, which already proved successful with “Quarterback,” demonstrates a strong collaboration that could result in a wide-reaching platform for the NBA docuseries, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the specific players to be featured in the series have yet to be revealed, it’s noted that previous sports docuseries often include a mix of superstar athletes and lesser-known players. This approach allows for a well-rounded portrayal of the sport.

SpringHill Company’s impressive $725 million in investments from RedBird, Nike, and Epic Games in 2021, along with first-look agreements with Disney and Universal for scripted TV and films, reflects its substantial impact on the entertainment industry.

Higher Ground, known for impactful documentaries, has secured partnerships with Netflix for film and TV content and collaborated with Audible for podcasts. The acquisition of “American Symphony” has the potential to be an Oscar contender.

The resurgence of sports docuseries is attributed to platforms like Netflix, which have produced high-quality, in-depth explorations of various sports and athletes. Examples include “Drive to Survive,” “Full Swing,” “Quarterback,” and “Beckham.”