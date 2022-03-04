Courtesy of Brand

If you’re somewhere where the temperature drops below forty degrees during the winter season, then you’re also probably ready for spring to bring more sun and warmer temperatures – as we are too. To feed your spring fever, it’s never too early to prepare your wardrobe for the transition. KROST, the New York City based brand known for their elevated basics, is introducing their first ready-to-wear collection, and it includes the perfect pieces for the season ahead.

Within the brand’s SS22 collection, you’ll find premium knitwear, accessories, and a great selection of elevated basics – all inspired by garden landscapes, hence the abstract flower details.

As an extension of KROST’s new Spring collection, the brand partnered with New York Restoration Project to support the nonprofit’s mission to ensure that all New York City residents have equal access to the essential benefits of nature by maintaining and restoring open public space through chain stitch gardens. The partnership promises a $5.00 donation to NYRP from every sale from the collection.

Loading the player...

Samuel Krost, founder of KROST, said in the press release, “We couldn’t be more excited to put our first foot forward in offering a more cohesive and ready-to-wear collection, while remaining true to our goal of offering a luxury product at a more accessible price point, in which a portion of those sales will be donated to our nonprofit partner, NYRP, who works to preserve and beautify public spaces in New York City.”

The KROST SS22 collection is available for purchase now on Krostnewyork.com and on Basic.Space – all pieces are available in sizes XS to XXL, and range in prices from $70 to $185.