Kid Cudi Receives An Honorary Master’s Degree From Miami Fashion Institute

Getty Images

Kid Cudi has received an honorary Master’s Degree from the Miami Fashion Institute. The timing of this degree is incredible as his new brand Members of the Rage is currently basking in its second season after launching in June. It’s also fitting since the rapper and actor has been heralded as a disrupter in the fashion space for years.

The Miami Fashion Institute congratulated Kid Cudi on its Instagram with a post. “This honorary degree from Instituti Marangoni Miami recognizes Scott’s accomplishments and vision in shaping the scene of modern fashion and luxury with Members of the Rage,” the post read. “Recognizing the inspiration he is to young creatives. It’s an honor for us to present this to the world of fashion worldwide and also a statement in the continuous pursuit of education in fashion and design, it is the future and the present of creativity.”

“Today was a really special day. “Man, words cant really express how I felt/feel now in this moment,” Kid Cudi shared on Instagram. His mother, Elsie Mescudi was present at the graduation ceremony. He shared that the moment receiving the degree made him feel “complete, accomplished, validated, all the things that bring immense joy,” he wrote on Instagram. Their sharing of such an important moment was huge for Cudi as he had gotten his GED in high school and did a year of college afterwards. He also wrote, “My mom finally got to see me achieve what I thought I’d never do. And it was beautiful.” The degree he was awarded was the Master of Arts in Fashion Design.

Members of the Rage is set to have a pop-up that will donate proceeds to the school’s scholarship fund. The rapper’s involvement in fashion is a natural occurrence for many music artists like himself but, what makes him stand out is his sense of style and self-expression.