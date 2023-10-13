Essence Fashion Digest: Kid Cudi New Brand Announcement, Carhartt X New Balance, And More 

Getty Images

This week in fashion was eventful with new brands being announced, more collaborations, and gorgeous celebrity looks. Rapper Kid Cudi goes into new endeavors with a brand he’s launching called WZRD CWBY. On his Instagram he teased a new T-shirt from the brand that is also in collaboration with designer Nigo. Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden dressed tennis champion Serena Williams in a custom CD Green gown with white crystal diamonds all at the bodice and velvet burgundy bottom with a long train. Collabs keep rolling in with Carhartt and New Balance dropping a seasonal shoe in smooth tan suede colorway and J.W. Anderson is joining forces with Parisian brand A.P.C. on a capsule collection for fall.

If you’re wanting to stay up to date on all things fashion and want to shop a bit for the impending fall season, keep scrolling.

Kid Cudi Announces New Brand

Rapper Kid Cudi’s new brand WZRD CWBY was teased on his Instagram as a launch announcement. He wore a graphic T-shirt with vibrant colors and a cartoonish character dressed as a wizard. The brand is also in collaboration with designer Nigo. Right now, that’s all there is to the brand but we’re excited to see where it goes.

Stay tuned for more details.

Jason Bolden Styles Serena Williams In CD Greene

Tennis champion Serena Williams was styled by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden in a custom CD Greene gown for the Producers Guild Awards. The dress was all glam with a diamond encrusted bodice and a burgundy velvet hem with a long train in the same fabric. She paired the dress with a clear pointed toe heel and a pair of dropped deep red earrings with a white diamond rim.

Carhartt X New Balance

This season’s new favorite show is arriving soon. The collaborative shoe from Carhartt WIP and New Balance is the reimagined 990v6. The show is a warm toned tan or the Carhartt’s signature “Hamilton Brown” colorway with the classic “N” logo in navy blue. The shoe also features mesh panels and a FuelCell midsole.

The shoe will be available on October 20th on carhartt-wip.com, newbalance.com, and select Carhartt WIP stores.

J.W. Anderson X A.P.C.

J.W Anderson and Parisian brand A.P.C. have collaborated on a capsule collection for the fall. The collaborative collection features a wool duffle coat, American jersey T-shirts, and hand-knitted sweaters. These two brands are known for their high-quality pieces so the joint designs are filled with great craftsmanship. Accessories like a zip closure tote bag are available in the collection as well. There’s even a Cornishware teapot as part of the capsule.

The A.P.C. and JW Anderson collaboration is available now on jwanderson.com.